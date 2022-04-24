ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belchertown, MA

Sunday morning news update

 3 days ago

In this update, Belchertown Police officer Michael Beaupre is now out on bail and on paid...

CBS Boston

‘Definitely Scary’: Concord NH Murders Leave Walkers At Broken Ground Trail Uneasy

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Investigators returned Saturday to the woods in Concord, New Hampshire, where a husband and wife in their 60s were both murdered days ago. The bodies of Stephen Reid and Djeswende Reid were were found with multiple gunshot wounds along the Broken Ground Trail Thursday. “It’s definitely scary,” a woman in the area said. Folks are second-guessing whether they should walk the popular trails, even as the weather gets warmer and days stay lighter outside. “It was just awful,” another woman said. “I don’t know how people are not in danger. If it was me, I would be saying don’t walk...
CONCORD, NH
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Boston

VIDEO: Lawn Chair Flies Out Of Pickup Truck, Cracks Vermont State Police Cruiser Windshield

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (CBS) — Vermont authorities say it’s a good thing that no one was hurt Thursday when a lawn chair came flying out the bed of a pickup truck and hit a State Police cruiser on the highway. Video shows the chair coming loose as the truck changed lanes and cracking the cruiser’s windshield on I-89 in South Burlington. The trooper was able safety pull over to the side of the road. Police ended up ticketing the pickup truck driver for having an unsecured load. Yesterday, an unsecured chair flew out of the back of a pickup truck on I-89 in South Burlington and smashed into a VSP cruiser. Luckily no one was injured. The pickup's driver was ticketed for an unsecured load. Remember: Vehicle loads must be properly secured at all times! pic.twitter.com/Jl72JemFMU — VT State Police Traffic Safety (@VSP_Traffic) April 22, 2022 “Remember: Vehicle loads must be properly secured at all times!” State Police tweeted.  
Boston 25 News WFXT

Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Dudley

DUDLEY, Mass. — One man died following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Dudley Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 131 at approximately 3:25 p.m., according to a statement from Dudley Police Chief Steven Wojnar. Wojnar said a white 2010 Mercury sedan, driven by a...
DUDLEY, MA
WTNH

Car strikes tree, three parked cars in Hartford crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A car in Hartford struck a tree and three other cars on Park Street Saturday morning, according to fire officials. The Hartford Fire Department responded to the scene around 10:16 a.m. at 1965 Park St. A female driver had struck a tree and three parked cars. Officials said the driver was […]
HARTFORD, CT
NEWS10 ABC

Pittsfield PD investigates multiple shots fired

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday at about 5 p.m., the Pittsfield Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired in a three-block area of Briarwood Lane. Subsequently, police were notified that a car crash on Pecks Road was related to the shooting incident they said. According to...
PITTSFIELD, MA

