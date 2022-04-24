ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man shot, critically wounded in River North

By CWBChicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is in critical condition after being shot during a confrontation in River North on Saturday evening, police said. He is the sixth person shot in the neighborhood this year — a pace that is well ahead of other recent years. The victim, age 33, was on...

Michelle Rosen
3d ago

Love how Lighfoot protects Chicago taxpayers 27 shootings so far this weekend

