Religion

Pope Calls for Orthodox Easter Truce in Ukraine War

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis called for halt to attacks in Ukraine on Sunday so aid can reach the exhausted population and urged leaders to "listen to the voice of the people", who fear an escalation. Speaking to tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square, he noted...

