George Russell was left confused at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as the rest of the field didn’t pit for slicks.Drivers were reluctant to pit as the track at Imola dried out because rain looked the threaten the track again. But Russell spotted the need for a change in tyre and asked to switch.“I was asking to go on slicks three laps before we boxed but nobody else was pitting and I would have just come out in the middle of the pack behind the guys on intermediates,” he said per GP Fans.“I don’t know why nobody else at the...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO