Angela Rayner denounces Tory ‘smears’ about claims she ‘distracts’ the PM

By Patrick Daly
 3 days ago

Angela Rayner has accused Tory MPs of using anonymous briefings to spread “desperate, perverted smears” about her by claiming she has sought to distract the Prime Minister provocatively in the Commons.

Boris Johnson , in a show of support for the deputy Labour leader, said he “deplored the misogyny directed at her anonymously”.

The Mail On Sunday (MoS) reported that Conservatives had claimed Ms Rayner enjoyed attempting to put Mr Johnson “off his stride” during Prime Minister’s Questions by “crossing and uncrossing her legs”.

Ms Rayner often sits next to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and opposite the Prime Minister during the weekly Commons clashes.

She has also stood in for Sir Keir at PMQs when he has been forced to self-isolate due to coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, Ms Rayner lashed out at the “lies” being briefed about her.

The Ashton-under-Lyne MP said: “Boris Johnson’s cheerleaders have resorted to spreading desperate, perverted smears in their doomed attempts to save his skin.

“They know exactly what they are doing. The lies they are telling.”

She said Mr Johnson and his backers “clearly have a big problem with women in public life” and that they “should be ashamed of themselves”.

“I won’t be letting their vile lies deter me. Their attempts to harass and intimidate me will fail,” Ms Rayner added.

Sir Keir said the sexism displayed by those briefing the Sunday paper was a “disgraceful new low from a party mired in scandal and chaos”.

Tulip Siddiq, the shadow economic secretary to the Treasury, said the accusations were “disgraceful”.

The Labour politician told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “At the end of the day, Angela Rayner is an MP who was elected on merit.

“To talk about the fact she is using her legs or her posture to manipulate the Prime Minister is ridiculous and I’m really upset about it.”

One Tory MP is said to have told the MoS: “She (Ms Rayner) knows she can’t compete with Boris’s Oxford Union debating training, but she has other skills which he lacks.

“She has admitted as much when enjoying drinks with us on the (Commons) terrace.”

Mr Johnson tweeted: “As much as I disagree with Angela Rayner on almost every political issue, I respect her as a parliamentarian and deplore the misogyny directed at her anonymously today.”

Ms Rayner thanked the Conservative Party leader for standing up for her.

When asked on Sophy Ridge about the coverage, Tory chairman Oliver Dowden said he did not recognise the claims attributed to his party’s MPs.

Former Commons leader Andrea Leadsom said she agreed with Ms Rayner’s assessment that she had been targeted for being a woman.

“Really sorry Angela. Totally unacceptable comments,” the Tory MP tweeted.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted: “If an MP or MPs really said this then it’s utterly shameful.

“No woman in politics should have to put up with this.”

Snobbery over Angela Rayner’s debating skills isn’t just vile, it’s plain wrong

As vile as the sexism in The Mail on Sunday’s now notorious attack on Angela Rayner was, what has attracted a bit less attention is the no less ugly classism that also infuses the piece.The still-anonymous Tory MP who was quoted by the paper suggested that Rayner has to resort to such tactics as flashing her legs at the prime minister because she lacks his “Oxford Union debate training”. This is not only sneery – it’s plain wrong.On the occasions when Rayner has stood in for Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs, going up against either Johnson or the nominal deputy...
'My wife is an A&E doctor and I can assure you that didn't happen': Sky News' Mark Austin clashes with Michael Fabricant in Partygate interview after Tory MP claimed nurses had work drinks in lockdown

Sky News anchor Mark Austin tonight hit back at a Tory MP who claimed nurses had work drinks during lockdown amid a discussion over Boris Johnson and his fine for breaching restrictions. The Prime Minister, wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were among more than 30 more recipients of fixed-penalty...
Ukraine ‘asked Britain to buy weapons for 7 years but was repeatedly refused over fears of provoking Putin’

Ukraine repeatedly asked to buy weapons from Britain for seven years but was refused by three successive prime ministers, according to reports. The former defence secretary Michael Fallon has accused successive governments of being reluctant to support Kyiv in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's annexing of Crimea in 2014.When serving under former prime minister David Cameron, Mr Fallon said he was told to turn down requests for assistance in upgrading Ukraine's defences despite the Ministry of Defence wanting “to do more”.“We were stymied and we were blocked in cabinet from sending the Ukrainians the arms they needed,” Mr Fallon told...
Boris Johnson ‘mortified’ at Covid fine, says Grant Shapps

Boris Johnson is “mortified” after breaking Covid rules by having had a birthday gathering in the cabinet room but is “human”, one of his cabinet ministers has said. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, was sent out to defend the prime minister after Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were given fixed-penalty notices by police.
Marine Le Pen’s presidency election hopes dealt a blow as she and her father are accused of embezzling more than £500,000 from the EU a week before she goes head-to-head with Emmanuel Macron

Would-be President of France Marine Le Pen was tonight at the centre of a major criminal fraud enquiry – after she and senior colleagues were accused of stealing more than half-a-million pounds from the European Union. EU investigators have accused Le Pen, 53, and her own father Jean-Marie Le...
Boris Johnson forced to condemn Tory ‘misogyny’ over Angela Rayner Basic Instinct ‘smear’

Boris Johnson has forced to condemn “misogyny” among his own MPs, after an angry backlash against claims that Angela Rayner deliberately distracts him by uncrossing her legs in the Commons.The prime minister is embroiled in a damaging sexism row after “anonymous” Conservative MPs alleged tactics similar to Sharon Stone’s infamous scene in the 1992 film Basic Instinct.Ms Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, accused Mr Johnson of being behind what she called the “desperate, perverted smears” which also targeted her working-class background, she protested.“It is the PM who is dragging the Conservative Party into the sewer – and the anonymous Tory...
Angela Rayner: Mail on Sunday article leaves constituents angry

A newspaper's suggestion that Angela Rayner tries to distract the prime minister by crossing her legs in the Commons was "an outrageous slur" and "sexist", her constituents have said. A Mail on Sunday article quoted unnamed Tory MPs, who said the Labour deputy leader tried to put Boris Johnson off.
Scottish government ordered to publish indyref2 legal advice

The Scottish government has been ordered to publish details of legal advice it has received over a potential second independence referendum. The government had refused to make the advice public, arguing that it would breach legal professional privilege. It has now been given a deadline of 10 June to publish...
Priti Patel accused of ‘hypocrisy’ over plans to place asylum seekers on RAF site in rural village

Priti Patel has been accused of “hypocrisy” over her department’s plan to place asylum seekers in a rural Yorkshire village two years after she claimed they should not be placed in her own constituency because it was not a “major conurbation”.The home secretary announced plans last week to open the UK’s first bespoke asylum reception centre, set to house upwards of 500 people while their claims are considered, at a former RAF site in Linton-on-Ouse, which has a population of 1,200 and is 10 miles from the nearest town.But charities and the village’s Tory MP have said the move is...
Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
Voices: Sexist comments about Angela Rayner, refusing to meet the Speaker – will right-wingers never learn?

The editor of the Mail on Sunday, David Dillon, has refused to attend a meeting with Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, to discuss the paper’s decision to publish misogynistic and classist comments an unnamed MP had made about Angela Rayner.Dillon’s response, published in the Daily Mail, was defiant. He will “not take instruction from officials of the House of Commons, however august they may be” and “journalists must be free to report what they are told by MPs about conversations which take place in the House of Commons”.The pressing bit of reporting in question concerned an anonymous Tory MP alleging...
New poll shows HALF of Londoners support Labour as they extend huge lead over Tories in capital - but Starmer is warned he will still struggle to make local election gains despite Partygate

Half of Londoners now support Labour ahead of next week's local elections, a new poll has revealed - but Sir Keir Starmer has been warned his party could still struggle to make gains in councils in the capital and across the country. A YouGov survey for Queen Mary University of...
Angela Rayner: Brushing aside sexism doesn't make it OK

Labour's Angela Rayner says her attempt to "brush aside" misogynistic remarks does not mean she isn't hurt by them. She was responding to a new Daily Mail article, which echoed claims by the Sunday paper that the deputy leader would cross and uncross her legs in the Commons to distract Boris Johnson.
