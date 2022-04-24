Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes split rumours are ‘a bunch of nonsense’

Lewis Hamilton has insisted that he is “100 percent committed” to Mercedes and described rumours that he was considering quitting the team as “a bunch of nonsense”.

The seven-time world champion was again left frustrated by the German outfit’s struggles in the sprint race at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix , able to finish only 14th.

Hamilton conceded afterwards that Mercedes were “obviously not fighting for the championship” as the team continues to struggle to match title contenders Red Bull and Ferrari.

The 37-year-old had also appeared to clash with Toto Wolff , team principal for Mercedes, during qualifying on Friday in Imola.

However Hamilton has dismissed talk that he may be contemplating his future, saying that the suggestion that he may not wish to continue as “silly and a bunch of nonsense”.

“I am 100% committed to this team,” Hamilton said to the BBC . “There is nowhere else I want to be, just because we have hit a rough patch, it is not in my DNA to back out.

“We can fix this. It is going to be a painful year that we are going to have to ride out together.

“We just have to work hard to make sure we are not in this position next year.”

Hamilton will start the feature race three places behind new teammate George Russell, who came home 11th in the sprint race.

The new Mercedes W13 car has had particularly trouble with “porpoising” amid wider performance issues that seem set to bring to an end an eight-year period of dominance for the German team in the Constructors’ Championship.

Hamilton suggested that the team remained united but did not appear optimistic that quick solutions will be found.

“We stick together,” Hamilton said. “We try to motivate everyone. This is the situation we are faced with.

“We are obviously not fighting for the championship. But we are fighting to understand the car and improve and progress through the year. That’s all we can hope for right now.

“A lot of work is going on in the background, but it is what it is; it’s what we have. Ultimately, we haven’t got it right this year, but everyone’s working as hard as we can to correct it.”