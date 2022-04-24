Ralf Rangnick admits Champions League hopes ‘gone’ as Man United face ‘whole load of problems’

Ralf Rangnick admits Manchester United ’s hopes of finishing in the top four are ‘gone’ following their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday .

The German coach watched on as goals from Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka handed United a second loss in five days following their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool on Tuesday.

They now sit six points behind fourth place Arsenal having played a game more and with just four matches of their season remaining.

And Rangnick has now resigned himself to the reality that they are set to miss out on Champions League qualification.

Speaking to BBC Sport , he said: “For me, even before the game it was not very likely, but after today’s result it is gone, yes.”

Meanwhile, Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay provided a brutally honest post-match interview following the Arsenal loss, admitting there are many issues to address at the club.

The midfielder told BT Sport: “There are a whole load of problems in terms of players, staff and everything higher up.

“But for us, when you get home and take a look in the mirror, you can’t be satisfied conceding three at Arsenal when we deserved to win the game.

“We had a half-decent game today but the belief, so big in football, it’s just not there at the minute.

“The last four games are about pride for us. We have to finish as well as we can do. When the new coach comes in we need to be ready for everything.”