ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $5 smart plugs, OLLY sleep gummies, keto snacks, more

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We have exactly two weeks left until Mother’s Day 2022. That means two things.

First, it means you need to hurry up and find a nice present for mom (be sure to check our Mother’s Day 2022 gift guide). And second, it means you have two weeks left to take advantage of all the awesome sales and get some sweet gifts for yourself, too!

We went through countless sales and chose our 10 favorite deals for you today. On top of that, you’ll also find a bunch of great bonus bargains. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.

  • 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on the legendary HEETA scalp massager with 86,000 5-star Amazon reviews — prices start at $5.59!
  • Score super-popular Govee smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant for only $4.75 each when you buy a 4-pack and clip the Amazon coupon
  • BONUS DEAL: There is a RARE sale today on the Amazon Smart Plug, too — get one for $19.99 if you hurry
  • OLLY sleep gummies and other gummy vitamins & supplements are on sale right now at the best prices we’ve seen in 2022
  • AirPods Pro are down to just $174 instead of $249, which is what you’ll pay if you buy them from Apple
  • BONUS DEALS: On top of that, AirPods 2 are on sale for only $99, AirPods 3 dropped to $149.99 and AirPods Max have a huge $100 discount if you hurry

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Hurry up and save on the new Dreo air purifier for your home

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author. Springtime is upon us and you want to breathe more easily. It’s the first time in a while you may have opened the windows in your home to let it air out. But in doing so, you’re going to open up your home to more allergens than you may have dealt with in months. An air purifier is a necessity for the spring and the new Dreo air purifier sale is sure to help.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best-selling mattress topper with 45,000 5-star reviews is $38 today instead of $60

Countless people out there have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep at night. There are a million different possibilities for the root cause, but the issue might be your mattress. That said, there’s a very good chance that you won’t need to spend $1,000+ on a fancy new mattress — even if it’s the phenomenal Nolah Evolution 15 mattress we recently reviewed. You might just need Amazon’s best mattress topper.
RETAIL
BGR.com

AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 have insane discounts for Mother’s Day 2022

Everyone knows that Apple’s various AirPods models are the most popular headphones on the planet right now. With that in mind, and with the knowledge that Amazon is the top online retailer in the country, it doesn’t take a crystal ball to foresee sell-outs. And since Amazon’s AirPods Pro price has been at an all-time low lately, people are swarming Amazon to get them.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Instant Pot Pro has a rare price cut that rocketed it to #1 on Amazon

Amazon had so many spectacular Instant Pot deals ahead of the holidays last year. Of course, those deals are all long gone, which is a shame. But the good news is that a new deal popped up recently on Amazon today that’ll save you a bundle. What’s more, it’s on one of the most exciting new Instant Pot models you can get right now — the Instant Pot Pro, which almost never gets a price discount.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
BGR.com

Amazon’s Blink Camera deals start at $17 each this week

Did you miss the crazy Blink camera deals Amazon was offering during its massive Black Friday 2021 sale? Well, we have some wonderful news. Every single one of Amazon’s best Blink deals from Black Friday has returned ahead of Christmas 2021!. Of course, it’s not just Blink home security...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Viral TikTok shows a secret iPhone trick that makes any photo look better

While iPhone camera performance has improved drastically over the years, the built-in filters on Apple’s Photos app are surprisingly mediocre. Especially when compared to filters you see on apps like Instagram, Apple’s own offerings are decidedly uninteresting. Truth be told, if you’re looking to add some life to your iPhone photos, you need to get your hands dirty and adjust some photo settings yourself.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snacks#Wireless Headphones#Vitamin#Heeta#Apple
BGR.com

These trendy sneakers with 22,000 5-star reviews are down to $20

There are plenty of popular options for sneakers for men and women available on Amazon. But none have managed to stir up anywhere near as much buzz as TIOSEBON Casual Walking Sneakers. These comfy shoes come in a wide range of trendy styles and colors, with versions available for both men and women.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

The top 10 streaming titles across all of your favorite services right now

For all the outsized share of media attention that Netflix gets from one week to the next, it’s far from the only streaming game in town. Increasingly, when you look at the weekly charts comprised of the most-watched TV shows, Netflix’s more than capable rivals like HBO Max and Apple TV Plus are showing up more frequently. And with compelling, buzzy programming. Moreover, that was certainly the case this week, based on the latest data from the streaming search engine service Reelgood.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

Urgent air fryer recall: Popular Best Buy fryers have started 100 fires so far

The number one reason you’d want to buy an air fryer is to enjoy healthier meals that are still crispy and tasty. These devices can significantly reduce the amount of oil you use, which will contribute to a better diet. But air fryers use high temperatures to cook food, so you’ll also want your device to be safe to use while making those healthy meals. That’s why you should be aware of the Best Buy air fryer recall that’s currently underway.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This scandalous Netflix drama just topped Bridgerton season 2 as the #1 show

For the first time in over a month, the #1 English-language show on Netflix is not the streamer’s hugely popular Regency-era drama, Bridgerton. The streamer has just released its latest weekly breakdown of the top Netflix series on a global basis, and the show that came out on top this week? It’s a scandalous prestige drama from Big Little Lies’ David E. Kelley.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

NASA rover recorded a breathtaking solar eclipse from Mars

Back in 2021, NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on the Red Planet. The landing marked the beginning of a new era for studying the Martian world. One that has elicited quite a lot of excitement and discoveries over the past year. Now, NASA has released footage captured by the Perseverance rover of a Martian solar eclipse, and it’s absolutely breathtaking.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro design leak shows rounder corners than the iPhone 14

The iPhone design has been remarkably uniform in recent years, especially starting with the iPhone 12 series, which brought OLED screens to all four models. The iPhone 13 followed suit last year. Therefore, we expected the iPhone 14 to respect the same pattern, but more and more leaks indicate the iPhone 14 Pro design will be different than the iPhone 14 versions.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

BGR.com

315K+
Followers
8K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy