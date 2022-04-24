10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $5 smart plugs, OLLY sleep gummies, keto snacks, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We have exactly two weeks left until Mother’s Day 2022. That means two things.

First, it means you need to hurry up and find a nice present for mom (be sure to check our Mother’s Day 2022 gift guide). And second, it means you have two weeks left to take advantage of all the awesome sales and get some sweet gifts for yourself, too!

We went through countless sales and chose our 10 favorite deals for you today. On top of that, you’ll also find a bunch of great bonus bargains. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.

🚨 ONE DAY ONLY : Save big on the legendary HEETA scalp massager with 86,000 5-star Amazon reviews — prices start at $5.59!

: Save big on the legendary HEETA scalp massager with — prices start at $5.59! Score super-popular Govee smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant for only $4.75 each when you buy a 4-pack and clip the Amazon coupon

BONUS DEAL: There is a RARE sale today on the Amazon Smart Plug, too — get one for $19.99 if you hurry

OLLY sleep gummies and other gummy vitamins & supplements are on sale right now at the best prices we’ve seen in 2022

AirPods Pro are down to just $174 instead of $249, which is what you’ll pay if you buy them from Apple

instead of $249, which is what you’ll pay if you buy them from Apple BONUS DEALS: On top of that, AirPods 2 are on sale for only $99, AirPods 3 dropped to $149.99 and AirPods Max have a huge $100 discount if you hurry

🚫🦟🪰🚫 The #1 best-selling Katchy indoor fly and insect trap with 42,000 4-star and 5-star reviews is on sale for just $31.49 instead of $45 — get ready for spring and summer!

$200 Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are only $129.95 in three different colorways

The best-selling black KN95 masks on Amazon right now are somehow on sale for just $0.28 each

BONUS DEAL: Would you prefer KN95 masks made in the USA? Check out Breatheze KN95 masks, which are on sale for $14.99 per 10-pack

Save big on Atkins snack bars & keto snacks — there are 22 different deals in this big sale!

The super-popular Roomba 694 robot vacuum is down to just $179.99 right now

BONUS DEAL: Want an updated model with auto-empty? The Roomba i3+ EVO is down to an all-time low of only $399!