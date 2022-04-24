ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers' Josh Hader: Notches seventh save

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hader struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his seventh save...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Guardians' Steven Kwan: Out again Wednesday

Kwan (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels. The rookie outfielder will be sidelined for the third straight game after leaving Sunday's contest with right hamstring tightness. It's unclear if Kwan will be available off the bench Wednesday. Richie Palacios will start in left field in his place.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Cubs' Wade Miley: Throws 46 pitches Wednesday

Miley (elbow) threw 46 pitches during his live batting practice session Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Miley threw a 50-pitch bullpen session Friday, and he tossed a similar number of pitches while facing live batters Wednesday. It's possible the southpaw begins a rehab assignment soon, but the Cubs will wait and see how he feels Thursday before determining the next steps in his recovery process.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS Sports

Pirates' Anthony Banda: Throwing Wednesday

Banda (illness) completed a throwing session Wednesday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Banda landed on the 10-day injured list with a non-COVID illness Tuesday, but he was able to resume throwing a day later. The southpaw is expected to rejoin the major-league club after spending the minimum of 10 days on the IL.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Not starting Wednesday

Siri isn't starting Wednesday against the Rangers after initially being included in the lineup, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Kyle Tucker was set to receive Wednesday off, but manager Dusty Baker instead decided to push that day off to Thursday, resulting in Siri moving to the bench. Siri should be back in the lineup Thursday for the series finale, assuming Tucker actual sits.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Holds on for third save

Kittredge pitched 1.1 innings, surrendering one run on two hits while striking out a batter on his way to a save in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Mariners. Kittredge was called upon to get a four-out save Wednesday, giving up a single to Ty France before getting Jesse Winker to ground out with two on to end the eighth inning. After retiring the first two batters in the ninth, Abraham Toro took the right hander deep for a solo shot, but Kittredge was able to get Julio Rodriguez to fly out to end the game. The save was his third of the season and he now sports a 1.93 ERA and 0.64 WHIP over 9.1 innings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Six shutout innings against Dodgers

Gallen allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five across six scoreless innings Wednesday against the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision. Gallen matched Julio Urias in a pitcher's duel Wednesday, though he ultimately lost out on a chance for the win after exiting the game with a 1-0 lead. He didn't generate a high number of strikeouts or swinging strikes, but he avoided any major mistakes by limiting the Dodgers to only one extra-base hit. Gallen has allowed one earned run across his first three starts and 15 innings, which amounts to a 0.60 ERA. While he'll get touched up at points in the season, Gallen's skills have backed up the excellent stretch as he's maintained a 14:4 K:BB, and he has yet to allow a home run.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Phillies
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Not starting Wednesday

Velazquez isn't starting Wednesday against the Guardians, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Velazquez has gone 0-for-9 with a walk and two strikeouts in his last three appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Tyler Wade will shift to shortstop while Jack Mayfield starts at second base.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Sonny Gray: Rehab start on tap

Gray (hamstring) is expected to make a rehab start with Single-A Fort Myers this weekend, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Gray will throw a bullpen session in the next couple days prior to the start with Fort Myers, which could be the final hurdle in his rehab program before being activated from the injured list. If that's the case, the 32-year-old could rejoin Minnesota's starting rotation late next week.
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Four hits in loss

Iglesias went 4-for-4 with a run scored in a 7-3 loss Wednesday in Philadelphia. Iglesias singled in all four plate appearances, scoring in the third. The shortstop now has two four-hit games this season. While he doesn't provide much power, the 32-year-old consistently puts the ball in play and has only struck out six times in 51 plate appearances this season. For the season, his batting average is a robust .340.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Steals base, reaches thrice

Castellanos went 2-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI, a walk and a stolen base in a 7-3 win Wednesday against Colorado. Castellanos reached three times and stole his first base of the season. He has a seven-game hitting streak for the second time this season. With Bryce Harper (elbow) limited to the designated hitter role, Castellanos has started 10 straight games in right field. Coming off a stellar 2021 where he posted a .938 OPS, the 30-year-old has produced a .921 OPS so far in his first season in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Triples, scores twice

Harper went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and a stolen base in a 7-3 win Wednesday against Colorado. Harper singled and stole a base in the first inning, tripled and scored in the third and singled and scored in the seventh. He has stolen bases in consecutive games and has three swipes on the season. With his triple, the 29-year-old has recorded an extra-base hit in five of his last six games. After a slow start to the season, he has raised his OPS to .850.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Julio Urias: Limits Diamondbacks

Urias allowed one earned run on one hit and two walks while striking out four across six innings Wednesday against Arizona. He did not factor into the decision. Urias allowed only one hit, though it was a solo home run to Nick Ahmed. That robbed him of the chance to earn a win, as he was engaged in a pitcher's duel with Zac Gallen. After a shaky opening start, Urias has allowed only two earned runs across his last 16 innings and three starts. The Dodgers' desire to limit his workload -- he has not thrown more than 75 pitches in any outing -- and 4.0 BB/9 are causes for concern, but his results remain strong.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Not yet throwing

Manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday that Doolittle (elbow) hasn't yet been cleared to resume throwing, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Doolittle has been on the injured list for a week and has been cleared to resume workouts, but he'll presumably require more than a minimal stay on the IL since he isn't yet throwing. A better timetable for the southpaw's return to game action is unlikely to be revealed until he begins a throwing program.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Nationals' Hunter Harvey: Cleared for workouts

Manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday that Harvey (forearm) has been cleared to resume workouts, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Although Harvey has been working out recently, he hasn't yet been cleared to resume throwing. He's been on the injured list for just under a week due to a pronator strain in his right arm, but he's downplayed the severity of the injury since landing on the IL. A timetable for his return to game action should come into focus once he begins a throwing program.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Royals' Zack Greinke: Turns in quality start

Greinke allowed three earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four across six innings Wednesday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision. Greinke allowed an earned run in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings, though he still managed to turn in a baseline quality start. He has been extremely reliant upon soft contact to begin the season, as he has only six total strikeouts across 22 innings. While Greinke's fortunes could change quickly as a result, he's maintained a 2.86 ERA and has allowed two or fewer earned runs in three of his four appearances to this point in the campaign.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Pops first homer

Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Dodgers. Ahmed took Julio Urias yard in the fifth inning to record his first homer of the season. He was sidelined by a shoulder injury for the first two weeks of the campaign, and he's been in the lineup in four of six games since. Ahmed has been a light hitter throughout his career, though he does have two extra-base hits in only 12 plate appearances to begin his 2022 season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Pineda: Can't duplicate success

Pineda (1-1) allowed four runs on seven hits across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Twins. He didn't walk anyone and struck out two. For the second straight start, Pineda went five innings, but he couldn't match his season debut of five scoreless frames. Home runs plagued the righty, as he allowed three of them, including two by Max Kepler. Pineda isn't a big strikeout guy with only four so far in 10 innings, so his margin for error is pretty slim, particularly when he's serving up long balls. The veteran will look for better results in his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Pirates.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Suffers toe injury

Carlson was removed from Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Mets with a toe injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. It appeared Carlson may have been ejected as he was replaced pinch hitter during the eighth inning after a skirmish between the two teams earlier in the frame, but he actually sustained a toe injury while running the bases his previous time up. The 23-year-old went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk and two RBI prior to exiting the contest, and he should be considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's series opener versus Arizona.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy