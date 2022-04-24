Not spy satellites or high-tech drones, but it was selfies and Instagram posts showing off their wealth that led to the seizure of yachts and sanctioning of these Russian oligarchs.
That Russian oligarchs have a soft spot for superyachts is no secret. Russia is, after all, the second-largest market for superyachts in the world. From Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich who owns not one but two megayachts, $610M Solaris and $500 Eclipse, to Dmitry Rybolovlev’s 361ft Anna Yacht jo and Oleg Tinkov’s...luxurylaunches.com
Comments / 0