ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Are Puerto Ricans US citizens?

By Cali Jackson, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFhmx_0fIfJ2LR00

( KTVX ) – Are Puerto Ricans U.S. citizens?

The short answer is yes, but they do not have all the same rights or follow the same policies as those born in the states.

Puerto Rico is considered an organized, unincorporated territory. This means they are self-governing without an automatic constitutional law placed on them, but they are owned by the United States. Over 3.7 million people live in Puerto Rico and for the most part, the territory is treated similarly to Washington, D.C.

They can have representatives at congressional meetings, but they cannot vote in general elections. They can, however, vote in presidential primaries. Puerto Ricans pay state and local taxes, but they don’t generally pay federal income taxes unless they are U.S. government employees.

Puerto Ricans also receive less Medicaid than the United States. They must pay the same FICA taxes as the United States but are not eligible for Supplemental Security Income.

Sen. Mike Lee addresses texts related to 2020 election

Since Puerto Ricans are considered citizens, they can move and live in the United States freely. However, the benefits they receive are not the same. On Thursday, the Supreme Court upheld a ruling by an 8-1 vote that keeps Puerto Ricans from receiving Supplemental Security Income.

Puerto Rico is not the only territory that has this status, though. Residents of Guam, the Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands are also considered citizens.

Those living in Samoa, however, are not considered citizens. They are considered American Nationalists who can live, work or study in the U.S. but cannot vote in any way unless they go through the immigration process like other foreigners.

Another special case is the three nations of Micronesia, Marshall Islands, and the island of Palau.

These nations each have a seat in the U.N. and a special relationship with the United States. They are considered a Compact of Free Association.

This relationship comes with the agreement that the U.S. can build military bases on these islands and will then allow residents to live and work in the United States freely without voting rights, like those of Samoa.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizens#Puerto Ricans#Federal Income Taxes#Marshall Islands#Racism#Medicaid#Fica#The Supreme Court
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Daily Montanan

Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration

A GOP-sponsored bill signed into law Wednesday in Arizona requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote, a mandate that the U.S. Supreme Court has said is unconstitutional. By signing the bill, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is setting up Arizona for an inevitable legal challenge that will likely allow the U.S. Supreme Court to […] The post Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ARIZONA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
Fox News

GOP Gov. Larry Hogan attacks Ron DeSantis, calls Florida parental rights bill 'absurd'

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan derided Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill as "absurd" Sunday, saying it would not have been passed in his state. "I didn't really actually see the details of the legislation, but the whole thing seems like a crazy fight," Hogan said. "And now he wants to criticize Disney for expressing how they feel about that bill. I mean, they have every right to. We have a thing called freedom of speech. They can come out and say what they think."
FLORIDA STATE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy