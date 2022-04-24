ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Man who set himself on fire in front of Supreme Court has died: police

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Brad Dress
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) — A man who set himself on fire in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., has died, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Wynn Bruce, 50, of Boulder, Colo., set himself on fire on Friday around 6:05 p.m. in front of the building, the MPD said in an incident report.

Florida releases examples from banned math textbooks

Bruce was airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

The Supreme Court Police responded to the incident along with Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

The MPD did not have any further details to release at this time.

Daily Voice

Maryland Teen Who OD'd On Fentanyl Wanted To Go Out Like Kurt Cobain

Marc Hausman said his son 16-year-old Landen wanted to go out just like Kurt Cobain - and one night in January, that's exactly what happened. Landen overdosed after taking counterfeit Percocet pills laced with Fentanyl on Jan. 17. The person who sold him the pills, 23-year-old Mikiyas Kefyalew, of Piney Branch, was arrested and charged with Landen's death on April 14, according to Montgomery County Police. Now, Landen's family is hoping his story will help others avoid a similar tragedy.
BETHESDA, MD
