Estate sale at home of Alex Trebek gives fans chance to take home history

By Gene Kang, Travis Schlepp, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( KTLA ) – The home of the late Alex Trebek, the legendary game show host whose welcoming and thoughtful demeanor made “Jeopardy!” must-see television, was the site of an estate sale over the weekend.

Trebek, who died in November 2020 from a long public battle with pancreatic cancer, lived in a stunning mansion property in Studio City, California, until his death.

The $7 million home is currently for sale after being listed by Trebek’s daughter.

Here's who 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek wanted to replace him as host

Over the weekend, the home was opened to the public and estate sale shoppers had the chance to view and take home items from Trebek’s collection. Artwork, sculptures and memorabilia from Trebek’s career were available for purchase throughout the sale.

The estate sale began Thursday, but shoppers on Saturday were treated to 35% off. There was no shortage of prospective buyers Saturday as the home was busy with shoppers looking to find treasure among Trebek’s personal property.

The sale was open to the public, but bargain hunters, or just fans of the game-show host, needed permit passes from the estate sale’s organizers. Parking was also heavily restricted near the home.

The sale is scheduled to conclude Sunday at 4 p.m. All sales are cash-only, organizers said.

Fans of “Jeopardy!” and Trebek can also view some of the items that were available for purchase online.

