ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State checks the boxes in Blue White Game

By Andrew Clay
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GNJpZ_0fIfGMWP00

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — The checklist for Penn State’s spring game was three-fold, See Sean Clifford and Mitchell Tinsley have rapport, see Penn State’s three young quarterbacks, and get a look at Penn State’s new defense.

Mitchell Tinsley and Sean Clifford connected for the first score of the game. The sixth year senior looked comfortable with Tinsley, the Western Kentucky transfer. Tinsley caught two passes for 23 yards and a score. The senior wide receiver is expected to fill the void left by Jahan Dotson. Tinsley caught 87 catches for 1402 yards in 2021.

Christian Veilleux, Beau Pribula, and Drew Allar all got their reps behind Sean Clifford. They all had their good moments, and bad moments. Allar threw two picks. He showed the arm talent of a five-star recruit, but his accuracy and decision making didn’t shine. Veilleux put down some of the nicest tape of the backups, but unofficially went just 5-14 during the live 11-on-11 periods, while Pribula, who nearly won the game on the final drive for the offense, finished just 2-3, for 7 yards.

“I feel that they look good coming in,” said wide receiver Malik Meiga. “It is not high school anymore, but I feel that they are doing a pretty good job. I love what they are doing and it’s going to be great in the future.

Penn State’s Defense formally won 17-13, though one should never read too much into a spring game’s score. After all, this wasn’t even a traditional format, rather an offense vs. defense scrimmage. Penn State’s defense got a top-to-bottom makeover in the offseason. Losing seven starters and a DC will change a lot. While it’s hard to glean too much from a spring period focused on learning Manny Diaz’s new system, coach James Franklin feels particularly good about moving Jonathan Sutherland to safety.

“I would say the move of Jon Sutherland to the field backer, it’s been very obvious to everybody that was the right thing for us to do and that was the right thing for John,” he said. “I think he’s got a chance to have a big year.”

Spring games can be tough to pin real takeaways from, but Penn state’ reliance on young talent is apparent. While redshirt freshman Harrison Wallace III may have had the catch of the game, sophomore receiver Malik Meiga also shined. But what maybe jumped most off the page was the rep count of true freshman Kaytron Allen, Kaeden Saunders and Nick Singleton.

“We probably have more guys in this recruiting class, and I’m not really talking about rankings, because as we know, those things are nice, but at the end of the day, it’s about what really shows up on your campus from a production standpoint, but we probably have more new guys showing up on campus that have a chance to impact the roster as freshmen than maybe we’ve ever had,” said Franklin.

Penn State comes out of Saturday’s scrimmage generally healthy, which is also a big bonus. Penn State opens the year September 1 at Purdue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State DT enters transfer portal

The final week of April is expected to be a busy one for transfer portal activity. With the deadline for players to notify their current schools of their desire to enter the transfer portal looming and spring football practices wrapping up around the country, there may not be a day that goes by without a flurry of transfer portal headlines. On Monday, one of those headlines came out of State College with news that defensive tackle Cole BRevard has placed his name in the transfer portal. News of the Penn State defensive tackle entering the transfer portal comes just a couple...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State makes top 5 for four-star west coast receiver

Penn State continues to be receiving some encouraging recruiting news as the Nittnay Lions have made the latest cut for a four-star wide receiver out of California. But Penn State could have a mighty tall uphill battle to land the commitment. Jurrion Dickey, of East Palo Alto, California, updated his recruiting status by sharing his top five schools on Tuesday afternoon. Penn State was among the top five, but is the only school not from the PAC-12 included in the latest cut. Dickey also listed USC, Oregon, UCLA, and Washington in his top five. Penn State being the only non-west coast...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
WNEP-TV 16

Nittany Lions Reflect on Spring Season

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — James Franklin says before you know it, he will be on a plane to Purdue for the season opener. Spring practice is in the books. It was not a normal spring game because of offensive line injuries, but he's still grateful. Think about it. 62,000 came just to watch "practice" and see his Nittany Lions finish strong.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
University Park, PA
State College, PA
College Sports
City
Spring Township, PA
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
On3.com

Penn State punting, kicking take center stage ahead of offseason

Immediately after Saturday’s Blue-White Game, Penn State head coach James Franklin said questions still needed to be answered before the start of the 2022 season. And, though declining to specify his top unresolved question, Franklin’s first answer offered some perspective. For the program as it heads into the offseason, one absence looms particularly large.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Sean Clifford
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State DT hits transfer portal days after Nittany Lions wrap up spring ball

Just a few days after Penn State closed out the spring season with the Blue-White Game, a defensive tackle has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Cole Brevard, a 6-foot-3, 330-pound defensive lineman, is looking for a new home. Matt Zenitz of On 3 reported the news on Monday morning. Brevard spent two seasons with the Nittany Lions before deciding to transfer.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State makes the cut as Alabama 4-star safety trims his list of favorites to 6

Penn State has had a pretty, good Monday when it comes to 2023 safeties. The Nittany Lions started things by picking up a commitment from speedy Conrad Hussey, a three-star prospect from Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, and the Nittany Lions also made the cut when coveted four-star DaKaari Nelson, of Selma High School in Alabama, trimmed his list of favorites to six.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Blue White Game#Wtaj#Penn State#Rapport#Defense
WJHL

Vols Jordan-James will test NBA draft waters, while Powell hits the portal

Knoxville, TN — The NBA released a list of players entered into this year’s draft.. and the Tennessee Volunteer’s Josiah-Jordan James is on the list.This doesn’t mean he and Santiago Vescovi won’t be back next season.. this is just a chance to get some information from pro scouts.Head coach Rick Barnes told me last week […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
abc27 News

abc27 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy