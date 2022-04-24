ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Got $3,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

By Sushree Mohanty
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

The stock market has been very volatile the last few months. Amid geopolitical tensions, investors look for stocks that can safeguard their portfolios. Choosing fundamentally strong companies that have high growth prospects could provide fruitful returns over the long term. Diversifying one's portfolio with growth stocks from different sectors is always a safe option.

My choices right now are healthcare company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) , visual-based social media company Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) , and e-commerce platform Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY).

Despite being excellent growth stocks, these three have been hammered down to more than 50% from their 52-week highs due to rising market volatility. If you have set aside some money for investing, these three could be your best bet now. Let's take a look at why these are great to buy and hold for the long term, despite their recent stock performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iAyHr_0fIfCI8L00

TDOC data by YCharts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LFgOZ_0fIfCI8L00

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health offers virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally, including primary and specialty care along with chronic care.

Its stock price soared from $83 at the start of 2020 to around $300 in mid-2021, driven by a rise in demand for telehealth services. Investors' concerns that customers might no longer need telehealth services now that lockdowns have eased are taking a toll on Teladoc's stock price. However, its long-term prospects make it a solid buy now.

Teladoc's total revenue jumped 86% year over year to $2 billion in 2021. Visits on its platform surged 38% to 15.4 million last year. It also managed to reduce its net loss per share from $5.36 in 2020 to $2.73 in 2021. The company's cash flow from operations also came in at $193 million compared to -$53 million in 2020.

Teladoc is set to report its Q1 2022 results on April 27. According to its guidance, it expects total visits on the platform to be around 4.3 million to 4.5 million in the quarter, with revenue in the range of $565 million to $571 million. We will know more about its 2022 plans after the results.

Analysts' expectations are in line with company guidance. The Street expects total revenue to be $569 million, with a loss of $0.57 per share in the quarter. Analysts have high hopes for the stock , expecting it to jump 63% in the next 12 months.

2. Pinterest

Another company that took advantage of the pandemic is the visual-based social media company Pinterest. People used this image-browsing platform during the lockdown. But now that lockdowns have eased, investors question if Pinterest can survive.

Its strong quarterly results can alleviate some investors' concerns. Even though Pinterest's number of global monthly active users (MAUs) declined in the fourth quarter, it managed to grow its revenue and profits. MAUs in the U.S. took a major hit of 12%, while globally the number was down 6% from the year-ago quarter. Its global average revenue per user (ARPU) surged both in the U.S. and internationally, seeing total growth of 36% year over year to $1.93 per user. Total revenue came in at $2.6 billion for the full year, representing 52% year-over-year growth.

The company spent around $780 million in research and development while investing $641 million in sales and marketing in 2021. This shows it is heavily investing in its technology to revive user engagement in 2022 and draw in more advertisers. It also launched 150 new features in 2021. Management specified in the earnings call that to enhance Pinners' experiences, the company is also introducing new formats like the short-form video. Pinterest's strength lies in the fact that it is a good advertising platform, offering choices in a range of categories, compared to other social media platforms.

We will know more about its plans for the future when it reports its first-quarter results on April 27. Analysts expect an 18% year-over-year growth in revenue to $573 million and a profit of $0.02 per share.

The company is also cheaply valued now , making it the right time to buy. Analysts see upsides of 76% for the stock in the next 12 months.

3. Etsy

This New York-based internet retail company acts as a two-sided online marketplace that brings buyers and sellers together globally. It operates in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India.

The market is revaluing all stocks that got a boost amid the pandemic, which is why Etsy's stock is down 64% from its 52-week high of $307.75. But this is a profitable business. Gross merchandise sales (GMS) jumped 31.2% to $13.5 billion, bringing in revenue of $2.3 billion, a 35% year-over-year increase. It generated $493 million in net income for the year, a 41% increase over the prior year. In addition, 2021 was a strong year for the company. The marketplace acquired 10 million new buyers in Q4, according to management.

Etsy also increased its seller transaction fee from 5% to 6.5% which could help bring in more revenue. It plans to spend this incremental revenue earned from these fees on marketing and seller tools.

Looking forward to 2022, Etsy expects GMS to be in the range of $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion, with revenue between $565 million to $590 million. It is set to release its Q1 2022 results on May 4.

In its upcoming results, the numbers to keep an eye on are its GMS and active buyers. I believe Etsy is an excellent buy now on the dip, but investors might want to wait to see if the company is maintaining the important metrics specified above and heading in the right direction.

10 stocks we like better than Teladoc Health
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Teladoc Health wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Sushree Mohanty has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Etsy, Pinterest, and Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Buy And Hold#Growth Stocks#Tdoc#Ycharts Image#Getty Images
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

4 Signs That a Housing Market Crash Is Coming

Now is a great time to be a home seller but a relatively rough time to be a buyer. Anyone who claims to know exactly when the real estate bubble will burst is not being honest. The theory of supply and demand teaches us that once prices are too high,...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
180K+
Followers
88K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy