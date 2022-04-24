ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bank of America Doesn't Expect a Recession in 2022. Here's Why

By Bram Berkowitz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Even though Goldman Sachs economists recently raised their estimate on the chance of recession to 35% within the next 24 months, and other experts think it could happen even sooner, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) economists seem pretty confident that investors won't see a recession in 2022 -- and maybe not in 2023 either.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said that economists "always have a prediction for a recession that runs around 10%, 20%." He added, "Our economists do not have a recession predicted in terms of this year, it's around 3% growth, next year, a little over 2%." Here's why Moynihan and Bank of America feel fairly confident that recession is unlikely this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pYmHn_0fIfCHFc00

Image source: Getty Images.

Strength of the consumer

While inflation and oil prices are surging and making the cost of everything more expensive, management at Bank of America pointed out numerous statistics on their first-quarter earnings call that showed just how strong the consumer is right now. Not only did consumers save during the pandemic, but added benefits from stimulus monies seem to have really buoyed their cash positions.

For the cohort of customers that had an average balance of $1,400 in their bank accounts prior to the pandemic, that same cohort now has an average balance of $7,400. If you go to the next cohort that had between $2,000 and $5,000 in their Bank of America accounts, the new average balance of this cohort is $12,500. Moynihan pointed to factors such as wage growth and higher savings enabled by limited spending. In the first two weeks of April, Moynihan said spending is growing and was 18% higher over the same time period in April 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OZ2CT_0fIfCHFc00

Data source: Bank of America.

Lower-income consumers at Bank of America appear to be in much stronger shape as well. Customers with FICO scores below 680 on average have credit card balances (and therefore less debt) 12% lower versus the first quarter of 2020 and deposit balances that are up 39% on average.

Total spending at Bank of America in Q1 is up 14% year over year, the fastest growth seen in three years. Credit and debit spending is also still growing in all the main consumer categories on a year-over-year basis, and travel and entertainment spending has rebounded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b0iNO_0fIfCHFc00

Data source: Bank of America.

Consumer credit is also incredibly strong. Credit card delinquencies at the end of the first quarter of 2022 are still well below pre-pandemic levels, as well as are actual charge-offs, which is debt unlikely to be collected and a good representation of actual loan losses. Bank of America in Q1 also released reserves previously stored away for loan losses, which were offset by building reserves for the bank's minimal Russian exposure and due to normal loan growth.

On the commercial side, Bank of America also seemed confident. Commercial loan growth in Q1 drove total loan growth in the quarter, with commercial loans up 5% from the end of 2021, and commercial credit is as good as it's ever been. Bank of America's CFO Alastair Borthwick said while commercial revolving loan utilization has ticked up to 31.7%, the normal level pre-pandemic was 35%.

Assessing where we are

Moynihan and Borthwick aren't downplaying the strain on the economy from inflation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the Federal Reserve's difficult task ahead of trying to rein inflation by increasing interest rates and reducing its balance sheet without tipping the economy into a recession.

In their economic assumptions that drive all of their modeling and future forecasting, Borthwick said the bank reduced some of its upside weighting, put more weighting on the baseline scenario, and a little more weight toward the downside, while also increasing its forecast for inflation.

But as Moynihan pointed out, U.S. household deposit and cash levels are $3 trillion higher right now than pre-pandemic levels. This will likely take time to drain out of the system, during which the Fed can hopefully engineer a soft landing. While economic uncertainty is sky-high, I do find it unlikely -- barring any more extreme events -- that the economy tips into a recession this year when you consider the strength of U.S. consumers and the business community right now.

10 stocks we like better than Bank of America
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bank of America wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Goldman Sachs. The Motley Fool recommends Fair Isaac. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Moynihan
freightwaves.com

Bank of America sounding the alarm on collapsing freight demand

Trucking demand is “near freight recession levels,” according to Bank of America. Shippers’ outlook on rates, capacity and inventory levels are matching attitudes not seen since May and June 2020, when pandemic lockdowns sent freight volumes into a historic decline. In a Friday note to investors, Ken...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of America#Credit Score#Consumer Credit#Bank Accounts#Getty Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
pymnts

Bank Deposits to See 80-Year Decline as Consumers Move Cash Stockpiles

U.S. banks might see deposits decrease for the first time in several decades, The Wall Street Journal wrote Sunday (April 10). The last two months have seen bank analysts cutting their expectations for deposit levels at big banks, with the 24 banks making up the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, the benchmark, are likely to see a 6% decline in deposits this year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
NBC News

The Trump Organization used to borrow from major banks. Now look who's lending it money.

Donald Trump used to bank with the big guns. Now he’s borrowing from Axos Financial, an obscure, internet-only institution based in San Diego and Las Vegas. In mid-February, Axos refinanced a $100 million Trump Tower mortgage due in September, a New York City Finance Department document shows. The new loan was made just days after The Trump Organization’s auditor resigned, saying that 10 years of the company’s financial statements could not be relied upon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

Changes coming to US stamps – what to expect come July

THE price of Forever Stamps could be increased by two cents later this year. The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced in early April that it has filed a notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) proposing a price change on the Forever Stamp. If passed, the price of a...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
180K+
Followers
88K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy