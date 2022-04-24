ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

10 WRs the Colts should consider drafting on Day 2

By Kevin Hickey
 3 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts are less than a week away from the 2022 NFL draft where it is likely they come away with a new addition to the wide receiver room.

While both head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard have remained bullish on developing the talent currently in the room, there is too much value to be had during the draft at the position to pass up an opportunity on Day 2.

And even though it’s nice to wonder which player could emerge as the No. 2 behind Michael Pittman Jr., there are simply too many question marks to not take a shot on the upside with several prospects likely to be available at No. 42 and No. 73 overall.

So we’ll be taking a look here at some of the best options the Colts should go after on Day 2 of the draft. We’ll reference the rankings of our friends over at Touchdown Wire and Draft Wire. We won’t be including the five prospects that are expected to go in the first round.

Those five prospects include Garrett Wilson, Treylon Burks, Drake London, Chris Olave and Jameson Williams. Every player there is considering a lock for first-round draft capital so it goes without saying that the Colts should be interested if one of them falls to No. 42.

Without further ado, here are 10 wide receiver prospects the Colts should consider drafting on Day 2:

1

George Pickens, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07AxOA_0fIfB9Eq00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Wire Rank: WR6

Touchdown Wire Rank: WR6

Pickens should be a familiar name by now to Colts fans. While there is a bit of an injury history and some character concerns, Pickens has elite upside to be a true WR1 for an offense. The Colts already have that in Michael Pittman Jr., but they could get a big boost in the room from Pickens.

He may not be the most nuanced route runner but he has the size, speed and ball skills to contribute right away while developing his other skills. Pickens would give the Colts two strong options with clear upside if they decide to call his name at No. 42.

2

Christian Watson, North Dakota State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kYdzT_0fIfB9Eq00
AP Photo/Butch Dill

Draft Wire Rank: WR8

Touchdown Wire Rank: WR10

A true athletic specimen, Watson will have a learning curve coming from a small school. But the upside is there. It’s easy to see why teams would want the 6-foot-4, 208-pound receiver after he ran a 4.36 at the NFL combine. He also had a strong showing at the Senior Bowl, proving he can compete with prospects from Power 5 schools.

Watson would play the true X position and he has the speed to be a vertical threat for the Colts. Betting on high-end traits is something we should expect from the Colts so it would make sense for the Colts to go after an elite athlete like Watson.

3

Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=089lzw_0fIfB9Eq00
AP Photo/Al Goldis

Draft Wire Rank: WR9

Touchdown Wire Rank: WR8

My favorite player on this list, Moore could very well be the perfect complement to Michael Pittman Jr. of the players featured here. Even though he comes from a small school, Moore could be the ideal Z/flanker while Pittman Jr. plays the X.

With secure hands, solid route running and lethal YAC skills, Moore would make an impact immediately. He didn’t see a ton of work against press coverage but found success when he did. While he may not meet the height requirements that Chris Ballard prefers, the totality of Moore’s game makes him an extremely intriguing prospect to target at No. 42.

4

Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSM4R_0fIfB9Eq00
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Draft Wire Rank: WR10

Touchdown Wire Rank: WR11

Another draft favorite of mine, Pierce would do well with the Colts. He may not come in immediately and produce gaudy numbers, but he would be a strong complement to Pittman. Though both play the X, Pierce also spent some time in the slot for the Bearcats.

At 6-foot-2 and 211 pounds, Pierce’s 4.41 speed is evident on tape. He gets vertical in a hurry and has plenty of experience working against press coverage. He can take the top off of any defense and has shown flashes of being able to sink his hips on 90-degree breaks in order to quickly get horizontal. There is development that must take place, but I believe in the upside of Pierce to be a high-end WR2.

5

Jahan Dotson, Penn State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05BCip_0fIfB9Eq00
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Wire Rank: WR7

Touchdown Wire Rank: WR7

Sometimes a prospect is very good at football, but projecting their future can be difficult because of physical limitations. Dotson may be one of those prospects. When watching Dotson, it’s clear he’s a strong route runner with a nuanced release package and the ability to make plays all over the field.

Part of the issue is the fact that he measured in at 5-foot-11 and 178 pounds. Teams may not see a future on the outside and could relegate him to the slot. That would provide Dotson with an extremely high floor given his already developed skill set, but it would likely cap his ceiling. Dotson is a good player, which is why he’s on this list, but I don’t believe he’s the type of receiver the Colts will target.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=401jFu_0fIfB9Eq00
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

7

John Metchie III, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9XAT_0fIfB9Eq00
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Wire Rank: WR11

Touchdown Wire Rank: WR9

Metchie brings a strong release package and full route tree to the NFL, and he showed the ability to be more elusive after the catch. Whether teams view him as an outside receiver will be the question. There’s a good chance he plays the majority of his snaps from the slot due to question marks about physicality at the line of scrimmage.

Metchie brings a high floor with his profile and a player who can make plays down the field. While he’s coming off of a recently torn ACL, he’s still worthy of a pick in Round 3. He could carve out a role quickly from the slot, but that could be where he plays the majority of his snaps.

8

David Bell, Purdue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLWFM_0fIfB9Eq00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Wire Rank: WR12

Touchdown Wire Rank: WR12

While Bell may not have had the most impressive athletic showing at the NFL combine or Purdue’s pro day, there is still a chance he works his way into being a solid contributor in the league.

Bell is more of a high-floor prospect. Because of his route running, versatility and physicality at the catch point, Bell could turn into a solid WR2 for a team. But because of his athletic limitations, that’s where his ceiling may be capped.

9

Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36THqs_0fIfB9Eq00
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Draft Wire Ranke: WR17

Touchdown Wire Rank: WR14

Robinson is fun to watch because his tape shows a player who is capable of making big plays all over the field. Several draft analysts have drawn comparisons to T.Y. Hilton.

Robinson is likely headed for a role limited to the slot and while his 40-yard dash time was a bit underwhelming, the tape shows a player who can still be explosive with the ball in his hands while making defenders miss. The question becomes whether a team believes he can win naturally on the outside or whether they will have to get creative with his touches in order for him to succeed. I lean toward the latter and give his size, I don’t expect the Colts to be all the in on him.

10

Calvin Austin III, Memphis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wHXuT_0fIfB9Eq00
AP Photo/Butch Dill

Draft Wire Rank: WR19

Touchdown Wire Rank: WR13

Austin is a fun evaluation to watch on film. Despite his size, the Memphis product easily translates his track speed to the football field. Speed will be the name of his game at the next level and while being 5-foot-7 will limit him to the slot, he can still make an impact as a vertical threat.

While Austin is a fun player to watch, it’s hard to imagine the Colts being all that in on him. They prefer wide receivers with size so drafting Austin would be a bit of an outlier considering their history. But Austin makes this list because of his explosive game and likely contributions on special teams.

Comments / 4

