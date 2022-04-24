ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Everything you need to know about Auto Pause on Fitbit

Android Authority
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFitbit‘s Auto Pause feature is a nifty addition for some and a loathsome one for others. While it’s intended to provide a more accurate representation of a workout by cutting out stationary moments, it often bugs out. That’s why it’s best you learn how to disable and enable the feature as...

www.androidauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

Which Fitbit devices are waterproof?

Most Fitbits can survive a drizzle, but what about a lengthy swim?. Water resistance is a core feature of modern smartwatches and fitness trackers. They provide the necessary protection for swimmers and divers, and peace of mind for clumsy folk. But which Fitbit devices are waterproof, and which can you use in the shower or the pool?
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

How to remove and replace your Fitbit bands

Spruce up your Fitbit with a flashy new band in less than two minutes. Fitbit devices are objectively attractive, from the smartwatch lines to the more petite fitness trackers. Unfortunately, the company uses proprietary bands, which means you can’t use the standard watch straps you’ll find on analog watches. This also means replacing them requires a particular method. But whether you own a Sense or a Charge 4, it’s easy to change Fitbit’s bands.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Fitbit Inspire HR vs. Fitbit Charge 3: Which is better?

If you’re looking for a high-quality fitness tracker, Fitbit is your best option. But with the wide variety of Fitbit devices available in the market today, it can be tricky to find the best one for you. While we’ve written a detailed guide to choosing a suitable Fitbit tracker...
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete This One App On Your iPhone To Increase Its Battery Life

When your iPhone battery dies after a few hours and renders your phone impossible to use for most of the day, you know you have unresolved tech issues on your hands. You don’t have to (and shouldn’t) be satisfied with a less-than-stellar phone experience, especially given the fact that you invested a lot in your phone. One way to instantly increase battery power is by simply trimming certain apps off of your device. And although deleting apps can be painful, you will get used to not having them AND can benefit from a better overall iPhone experience when your phone is free of these battery-sucking culprits. Apple experts say you should delete this one app on your iPhone to increase its battery life.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitbit Charge#Fitbit Versa#Everything You Need#Toggle
The Staten Island Advance

Amazon has a secret shopping section filled with deals. Here’s how to access it.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Somewhere in the Amazon universe, someone purchased a Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker with removable nonstick plates and used it twice. The box is still intact, but slightly squished, the accompanying recipe book for restaurant-quality breakfast delights in acceptable condition, just gently dog-eared. It’s a superfluous appliance that probably sat in an impulsive shopper’s closet for three to six months and maybe even pumped out a few Christmas morning treats before its ultimate return. But the mega e-tailer has cleaned it, tested its functionality, inspected it for missing accessories and given it a “very good” stamp of approval. If you can get past the fact that this normally $90 machine was opened, used and sent back to stock, it’s yours for $39.99.
RETAIL
shefinds

You NEED To Turn Off This Browser Setting Right Now, According To Security Experts

Even if you’ve never given the browser you use a second thought, adjusting some of your browser settings is a way to help ensure you remain as private and safe online as possible. Some browser settings that are already enabled for you aren’t doing you any favors. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, you need to turn off this browser setting right now. It takes just seconds to adjust and can keep you much safer online.
INTERNET
shefinds

3 Apps You Need To Remove From Your iPhone Immediately–They’re Ruining Your iPhone!

Great apps are what make your iPhone experience even better. From navigation apps to fun streaming apps that allow you to pass the time no matter where you roam, there is no shortage of apps that you can download in seconds and add to your collection. But it’s equally as important to know which apps are taxing on your phone’s battery or can snatch data and pose privacy concerns. Tech Expert Robert Welch, the CEO of Projector1, shares the three apps you need to remove from your iPhone immediately — they’re ruining your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Is it safe to leave your Apple Watch charging overnight?

Topping up your Apple Watch's battery after hours is a common practice, but is it harmful?. For Apple Watch owners, daily charging of the device is a given. While Apple aims for 18 hours of battery life per charge, the watch will likely spend a portion of the day on its charging cradle. But if you don’t have the time during the day to babysit your Apple Watch, can you charge it overnight? Is this safe? We answer all these specific questions concerning overnight Apple Watch charging below.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
komando.com

Quickly access the secret menu on your Android phone

When cellphones first came out, they did one thing: make phone calls. Our smartphones now are supercomputers stored in our pockets, and most of us don’t tap into their true potential. Tap or click here for seven things you didn’t know your Android could do. From hacks and...
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: Deep Discounts on Braun Epilators and Beats Wireless Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. There are wireless headphones from Beats, espresso machines from Philips, and LifeStraw personal water filters all available at great...
SHOPPING
CNET

6 Things to Do if You Want Your iPad to Last Longer

Your iPad has a finite lifespan. After a few years, you'll likely notice deteriorated performance, illustrated by crashed apps, unresponsive buttons, low storage and poor battery life. Unfortunately, no matter what you do, your iPad will eventually submit to time, but there are several ways to improve and maximize your tablet's lifespan and spare you from purchasing another one so soon.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 75-inch TV is on sale for only $750 at Best Buy today

If you’re planning to splurge on TV deals, then you might as well shell out for the biggest display that your budget allows. You may even be able to bring the theater experience into your living room through the massive screens that are available in these 75-inch TV deals. Check out this $150 discount as part of Best Buy TV deals for the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV, bringing its price down to $750 from its original price of $900.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy