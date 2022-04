It’s been three years, folks, but TV’s most existential comedy has finally returned to provide us all with another cathartic, mind-blowing, ever-loving clusterfrak of a season. It certainly does not feel like it’s been three years since the previous season of Russian Doll - for starters, I think three years rounds out in pandemic years to be more like four or five years. Regardless, the wait for more of Netflix’s dark comedy and arguable crowning achievement has finally ended, and boy, was it worth it.

