Andrea Martin, who plays Sister Andrea on the Paramount+ drama, will be a series regular in Season 3, TVLine has learned exclusively. Martin joined Evil in Season 2, playing a nun who became a spiritual advisor of sorts to Mike Colter’s David Acosta. As the season progressed, she warned priest-in-training David that his supernatural visions would become more corporeal the closer he got to God. In the season finale, a demon that had attacked David came after Andrea in her bed. But the feisty sister stabbed it with her crucifix.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO