ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Partnership turns Maryland environmental disaster into sanctuary

By Capital News Service
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K7Atq_0fIf5Ilz00

BALTIMORE — Fourteen years ago, Masonville Cove, a small stretch of woods and water along the Patapsco River, just north of Interstate 895 and west of a sprawling industrial complex, held 61,000 tons of trash. Today it’s a sanctuary.

With deer browsing and meandering along the trails in the early morning, woodchucks popping out of their dens to forage in the late afternoon and geese swimming in what once was a notoriously foul, polluted inlet, the area is a success story.

A goose bathes in the Patapsco River at Masonville Cove on Thursday, April, 14, 2022. Credit: Joe Ryan / Capital News Service

“Masonville Cove is one of Maryland’s great environmental restoration projects,” said William P. Doyle, executive director of the Maryland Port Administration, in a statement. “The Maryland Port Administration led a massive cleanup effort of Masonville Cove years ago and worked closely with neighboring communities and our partners to redevelop the site into all that it offers today,”

Two of the more visible examples of the cove’s success are the pair of bald eagles nesting in its trees and the personalized trash wheel that catches trash before it gets to the river.

Captain Trash Wheel, a large trash-collecting mechanism with googly eyes and solar panels that give it the appearance of a hermit crab, was installed in 2018. It has since become the cove’s pseudo mascot. It even has its own dedicated social media presence, with nearly 1,900 Instagram followers and 1,600 followers on Twitter.

The mechanism collects heaps of trash each year from storm drain runoff that empties into the cove from city streets. Since its installation in 2018, the wheel has removed almost 30 tons of trash, according to data from the Maryland Environmental Service.

Then there’s the eagles.

The cove is home to the first pair of nesting bald eagles to return to Baltimore city, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“I think it’s special, because they were the first documented pair returning back to Baltimore, and I think that’s a sign of the actions we’ve been taking to protect eagles and do a better job of taking care of our waterways,” said Ela-Sita Carpenter, an urban wildlife biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Due to pesticides, shooting, trapping and loss of habitat, bald eagles became rare in the lower 48 states during the early 20th Century. They had declined to only 417 breeding pairs in the 1960s and became one of the first animals protected under the Endangered Species Act in 1973.

The birds rebounded dramatically and were removed from the endangered species list in 2007. According to a report from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services last year, there were 71,400 nesting pairs in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mstjA_0fIf5Ilz00
Deer browse along Captain’s Trail in the early morning at Masonville Cove on Tuesday, April, 19, 2022. Credit: Joe Ryan / Capital News Service

In 2021, the Baltimore pair nested in the cove for the third year in a row after successfully raising four eaglets over the previous two years.

This year the bald eagles returned to the cove but haven’t nested, federal wildlife officials said. They said researchers are unsure why.

In 2013, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service designated Masonville Cove as the nation’s first Urban Wildlife Refuge Partnership. Managed by the Maryland Port Authority, the refuge works with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Maryland Environmental Service, the Living Classrooms Foundation and the National Aquarium.

To Genevieve LaRouche, Chesapeake Bay Field Office Supervisor with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the refuge is a monument to the groups who came together to create it.

“I think it tells a really good story about what happens when you let the community have a space like this,” LaRouche said. “I think that’s really important to people and their mental health and physical health.”

In 2008, Masonville Cove was more a headache than a mode of health care.

Back then, it was the Masonville dumping ground, holding over a century of trash that dated as far back as the Great Baltimore Fire of 1904, according to the Maryland Port Authority.

The trash was removed, and in 2009, the Masonville Cove Education Center opened. In 2012, trails in the cove were opened to the public for the first time.

Now, Masonville is home to an array of wildlife.

Carpenter said that since she began tracking animals in the cove in early 2020, a pair of coyotes has been seen roaming the woods, along with deer, raccoons, foxes, opossums and groundhogs.

“Given Masonville’s history, it used to be a dumping site and not that much wildlife was really able to safely use it,” she said, “and now we have bald eagles and coyotes using this area.

“And I think that’s really cool.”

This article was oringally published on BayJournal.com .

The post Partnership turns Maryland environmental disaster into sanctuary appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

HUD Awards Maryland Over $6.9 Million in Housing Assistance for Marylanders with Disabilities

New Carrollton, Md. – (April 21, 2022) – Over $6.9 million in Section 811 project rental assistance has been awarded to the state of Maryland through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)’s Project Rental Assistance Program Grant. The 811 funds were awarded to fifteen other states in the country, totaling $54.7 million in affordable […] The post HUD Awards Maryland Over $6.9 Million in Housing Assistance for Marylanders with Disabilities appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hogan urges Marylanders to get vaccinated with $1M prize on the line

(The Center Square) – With the grand prize drawing nearing for the Vax Cash 2.0 promotion, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is encouraging residents to become vaccinated. The governor announced the $1 million grand prize drawing will be held on Tuesday. Hogan said residents have until Monday to become vaccinated to qualify for the drawing. “Getting […] The post Hogan urges Marylanders to get vaccinated with $1M prize on the line appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland State Board of Education Signs Resolution to Take Transformative Action to Create World-Class Education System in Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD (April 26, 2022) – With the return of full-time, in-person instruction across the State, today the Maryland State Board of Education signed a resolution to enact bold, transformative change in Maryland’s public schools to achieve excellent and equitable outcomes for every Maryland child. The resolution underscores the State Board of Education’s commitment and partnership with […] The post Maryland State Board of Education Signs Resolution to Take Transformative Action to Create World-Class Education System in Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Soon your money will be made in Maryland — literally

It’s one of the first buildings you see when you cross the Potomac River and head north on 14th Street toward the National Mall. But soon, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing will be moving out of downtown D.C. and relocating to farmland. The bureau is relocating from its...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Rutherford celebrates mental, behavioral health victory in Maryland

(The Center Square) – A major milestone for mental and behavioral health is being celebrated in Maryland, Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford said. The lieutenant governor announced Maryland is now part of a 10-state coalition participating in the Interstate Counseling Compact. The measure allows professional licensed counselors to work across state lines to provide services. […] The post Rutherford celebrates mental, behavioral health victory in Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Disaster#Environmental Restoration#Forage Fish
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

Child Marriage Is Banned in Maryland

Yesterday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed a law banning child marriage—a prohibition that many residents were likely surprised to learn wasn’t already on the books. Prior to this law, marriage was legal starting at age 15. Now, 15 and 16-year-olds can no longer get married in Maryland. And at 17, you can get married only with parental consent and the blessing of a court.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland gas tax to automatically increase in July

Mechanicsville, MD- Gas prices in Maryland are set to get higher in July 2022. A bill sponsored by District 4 State Senator Michael Hough failed to get out of both the House of Delegates and Senate committees this session. The bill introduced by Senator Hough would have repealed the automatic annual increase that was passed […] The post Maryland gas tax to automatically increase in July appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy