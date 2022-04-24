Sharon Osbourne says Whoopi Goldberg’s Holocaust comments showed ‘nobody gives a f*** about the Jews’

Sharon Osbourne has offered her own theory as to why Whoopi Goldberg wasn’t fired from The View for her Holocaust comments.

In January, the Sister Act star was widely criticised after claiming on the US talk show that the Holocaust “isn’t about race” .

Goldberg apologised afterwards for hurting Jewish people “around the world” and was temporarily suspended as the show’s host. She returned to the show in February.

At the time, Piers Morgan drew comparisons between Goldberg and Osbourne , who was fired from The Talk in March 2021 after she was accused of racism when defending Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle.

Speaking to The Sunday Times , Osbourne – whose father is Jewish – was asked why she felt Whoopi’s comments had been treated differently to hers.

Stressing that she liked Goldberg, the TV personality replied: “I’ll tell you why, because it’s the Jews, and nobody gives a f***.”

Osbourne exited CBS’s The Talk two weeks after her clash with Sheryl Underwood, during which her co-host said she was giving “validation” to “racist views” in her support of Morgan.

Osbourne was accused of “gaslighting” Underwood and later issued an apology over the episode, saying she had “felt blindsided” and had let her “fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over”.

Discussing the reaction to her own comments on The Talk , Osbourne recalled: “I said, ‘I ain’t going out, I ain’t doing anything.’”

“I just couldn’t stop crying because all I was thinking about was all the things that I’ve gone through in my life, and now they’re calling me a racist, this is insanity.”

During her original appearance on The View , Goldberg said: “Let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race… The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. That’s the problem.”

The Holocaust is widely defined as the state-sanctioned extermination of Jews by Nazi Germany across Europe during the Second World War. It is estimated that around six million Jews were killed, as well as millions of others including foreigners, disabled people and homosexuals.