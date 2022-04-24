ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lt. Governor visits two Charles Co parks during State Parks Week

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
 3 days ago
On Thursday, April 21, 2022, Lt. Governor Boyd K Rutherford visited Chapel Point State Park.

This park includes a popular 50-acre waterfront area, and historic archaeological sites: the site of a Jesuit mission established by Father Andrew White around 1640 & areas important to native Piscataway Conoy communities.

Chapel Point State Park Credit: Office of the Lt. Governor of Maryland
Chapel Point State Park Credit: Office of the Lt. Governor of Maryland
Chapel Point State Park Credit: Office of the Lt. Governor of Maryland
Chapel Point State Park Credit: Office of the Lt. Governor of Maryland

On Friday, April 25, 2022, Rutherford visited Mattawoman Natural Environment Area.

This NEA is the only known location of the American lotus tree on the Western Shore of Maryland. Also, its an Audubon recognized Important Bird Area, a designation that serves to further protect this important place for avian species.

Mattawoman Natural Environment Area Credit: Office of the Lt. Governor of Maryland
Mattawoman Natural Environment Area Credit: Office of the Lt. Governor of Maryland
Mattawoman Natural Environment Area Credit: Office of the Lt. Governor of Maryland
Mattawoman Natural Environment Area Credit: Office of the Lt. Governor of Maryland

IN THIS ARTICLE
