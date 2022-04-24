ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buon Compleanno! Di Bruno Bros.’ Wayne Location Celebrates One-Year Birthday with Two-Day Tasting Party

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
Image via Di Bruno Bros. at YouTube.

It’s been nearly a year since Di Bruno Bros. took its renowned reputation for gourmet cheese, cured meats, and specialty foods from South Philly to Wayne. The specialty food retailer is celebrating the suburban expansion at 394 W. Lancaster Ave. with a Fri.-Sat.-Sun. “Eat, Shop, Learn” event May 13–14.

The “eat” aspect of that trio is the two-day tasting opportunities set for May 12–13. Food fans from near and far are invited to browse the culinary pleasures of Italy without traveling internationally.

The high-end products available to sample include:

  • Cinco Jotas Ibérico ham, served by Master Carver Raúl José Garrido Fernández from Spain. Di Bruno Bros. is one of only a few exclusive retailers that offers it in Pa. The premium ham is so special, only 3,000 legs of it are imported to the U.S. annually.
  • Petrossian Caviar Sparkling Wine
  • Eclat Chocolates
  • Uplands Cheese “Pleasant Ridge Reserve” and Le Bon Magot Tomato Chutney
  • Isgro Mini Cannolis
  • Di Bruno Bros. Rosé Wine & Willoughby Cheese

Guests will also be treated to a mimosa truck, samples of Cucina Cucina’s fire-grilled pizza, Di Bruno Bros.’ gourmet house-roasted meats, and rotisserie from Arrosto’s menu.

Bar Alimentari, the Di Bruno Bros. brand of family-table meal service, will also supply menu items for tasting. The eatery will pull from the in-store treasure trove of the largest assortment of cheese charcuterie in the region.

To engage the ragazzine and ragazzini (little girls and boys), the Di Bruno Bros. have invited a face painter for Saturday and a balloon artist for Sunday.

Welcomed with Open Arms

Bill Mignucci, Jr. President of Di Bruno Bros. remarked, “Opening a new store in the midst of the pandemic was full of uncertainty. But our new location in Wayne has exceeded all our wild expectations.

“We are grateful to our customers, neighbors, and the entire Wayne and surrounding communities for welcoming us with open arms and big appetites. We are proud to celebrate our one-year anniversary. And trust me when I say: The best is yet to come for our Wayne location.”

A Captivating Food Destination

The Wayne Di Bruno Bros. store features 8,000 square feet of immersive culinary displays and eateries inspired by old-world European food markets. The location is meant to showcase the best aspects of each of the other retail locations to create a captivating food destination.

Featured deluxe products include fine cured meats, specialty cheeses, arrosto, craft beers, rare wines, spirits, caviar, bread, specialty prepared meals, and much more.

The Wayne store also houses Café Di Bruno, a café co-created by Seattle-based artisan coffee roaster Caffè Umbria that serves coffee and delicate pastries and sandwiches.

Outdoor seating is available for the café and for table service from Bar Alimentari. Bar Alimentari is a smaller, focused version of Di Bruno Bros.’ Rittenhouse restaurant concept, serving dishes such as formaggi and salumi plates, seasonal salads, Roman-style pizza, pasta, and carefully curated alcoholic beverages.

