Police say driver clocked in Ayrshire at 'ridiculous' 148mph

Video footage has been released showing a banned driver touching speeds of up to 150mph during a police pursuit which covered more than 80 miles.Syed Reza was jailed for four years and two months at Warwick Crown Court last week after admitting four counts of dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified, Bedfordshire Police said.The 25-year-old, of Sundon Park Road, Luton, refused to stop and “engaged police in a pursuit all the way from Luton to Birmingham” on September 18 2020, officers said.Stretching across seven police force areas, the pursuit involved officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Joint Protective Services, working...
Comments / 0