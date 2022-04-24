4/24/2022: Warm front got thru…. lets go for another….
L atest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge
There’s the warm front slowly pushing thru…. into the warm sector we go tonight – Monday…. cold front brings showers Monday night – Tuesday…. upper-level feature heads this way for Wednesday into next weekend….
The Futurecast shows partly sunny skies for Monday…. it’ll be breezy and warm….
forecast highs will be in the upper 60s into the 70s region-wide….
A cold front swings thru early Tuesday…. then skies turn partly sunny…. forecast highs will be in the mid & upper 50s from the Northwestern Adirondacks / Western Mohawk Valley…. 60 to 65 for the rest of us….
