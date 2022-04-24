ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

4/24/2022: Warm front got thru…. lets go for another….

By Tim Drawbridge
 3 days ago

L atest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge

Allergy issues for sure today…. and the rest of the week…..

Allergy Report

There’s the warm front slowly pushing thru…. into the warm sector we go tonight – Monday…. cold front brings showers Monday night – Tuesday…. upper-level feature heads this way for Wednesday into next weekend….

Surface Analysis – as of 713pm Sunday

The Futurecast shows partly sunny skies for Monday…. it’ll be breezy and warm….

Futurecast Clouds& Precipitation – Monday at 9am (left) and at 3pm (right)

forecast highs will be in the upper 60s into the 70s region-wide….

Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Monday – Capital Region (left) and Adirondacks into the Mohawk Valley (right)
Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Monday – Catskills to the I-88 Corridor back into the mid-Hudson Valley (right)

A cold front swings thru early Tuesday…. then skies turn partly sunny…. forecast highs will be in the mid & upper 50s from the Northwestern Adirondacks / Western Mohawk Valley…. 60 to 65 for the rest of us….

Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Tuesday at 7am(left), at 3pm (center), and Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Tuesday (right)
