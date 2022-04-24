ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man in critical condition after shooting in Middle Hill

By Lauren Lee
wtae.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Middle Hill District...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Police Sources Paint Picture Of What Led Up To Deadly Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Investigators are putting pieces of the puzzle together after Sunday morning’s mass shooting in Pittsburgh. In the aftermath of the shooting, police investigators are left to pick up the pieces and reconstruct the event in an effort to find the shooters. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert told Your Day Pittsburgh on Tuesday that investigators are working around the clock. “Our detectives are working non-stop, talking to people, reviewing video, doing everything they can do to piece everything that happened together and ultimately bring those responsible to justice,” he said. With the help of police sources, KDKA has put together...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Teen Invited To Party Says It Was Supposed To Be Big Spring Break Celebration

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenager invited to the Airbnb party that turned deadly in Pittsburgh over the weekend said it was supposed to be a big spring break celebration. Rayonhna Hextall said word of the party got out earlier this month and she was invited but did not go. Mathew Steffy-Ross and Jaiden Brown were shot and killed on Sunday in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood at the house party. Eight others were injured. Hextall knew Steffy-Ross and is still in shock. “He was a nice person,” she said. “He just started making music, start rapping. That’s just sad. He was always...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Shotspotter
NBC Philadelphia

Suspect in Killing of Police Officer's Son Surrenders, Police Say

A suspect in the killing of the 23-year-old son of a Philadelphia police officer surrendered to authorities, police said. Levar Turner, 23, turned himself in around 10 a.m. Friday morning, the Philadelphia Police Department said. Turner is charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy and weapons-related charges in the killing of 23-year-old Hyram Hill.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Two people found dead in Springdale home identified

SPRINGDALE, Pa. — Two people found dead at a scene in Springdale have been identified. Springdale mayor John Molnar said that two bodies were found, one man and one woman. Allegheny County Police Department said in a press release that both victims appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds. The...
SPRINGDALE, PA
YourErie

Motorcyclist critically injured in accident

Update: The motorcyclist has died following the Wednesday evening accident. A motorcyclist is critically injured after being hit by a car on the interstate. According to Erie County 911, calls for emergency personnel went out around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20. It happened near the West Grandview overpass near the ramp on Interstate 79 […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg man dies in single-vehicle crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning. On April 23, Arjun Subba-Guragai, 21, was driving east on Route 283 in Londonderry Township when he left the roadway and struck a pole in the median, state police said. Subba-Guragai described as the...
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating shooting in Penn Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Penn Hills.One person was shot in a home on McFarland Drive on Tuesday night. Neighbors told KDKA-TV that they heard several gunshots.Police said the gunfire came from the back of the home. Several people were inside the house, according to the authorities. No word on the victim's condition or any possible suspects. 
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Arrest warrant issued in fatal McKeesport shooting

An arrest warrant was issued Saturday for a Pittsburgh man accused in a fatal shooting in McKeesport. Vernon Dean Eutsey, 25, is charged with homicide, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment and a weapons violation in the death of Michael Gunter, 22, of McKeesport. Allegheny County Police said they found Gunter...
MCKEESPORT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Washington County man shot in Texas over argument about parking space

TEXAS — Professional bodybuilder Shane Post is recovering after being shot by a neighbor over a parking space dispute. Post was born and raised in Claysville, but moved to Texas with his wife several years ago. Ring doorbell video caught the altercation outside the Posts’ townhouse last Tuesday. Shane’s coworker, in the red shirt, parked in the neighbor’s spot moments before the altercation. Shane’s wife can be seen walking outside to greet them, with her 3-month-old baby in her arms. She tells Channel 11 she wanted to introduce the coworker to the infant, but instead witnessed her husband being shot.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy