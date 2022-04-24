Chicago Weather Alert: Severe storms late afternoon

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the risk of severe storms in the late afternoon, mainly south of Chicago and all of NW Indiana into Michigan. The risk level was raised to SLIGHT overnight by the Storm Prediction Center. The risks include damaging wind, hail, and even an isolated tornado.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Newton and Jasper Counties in Indiana until 7 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fQlH_0fIez2m200
CBS 2

It'll be a bit cooler, breezy, with some rain and scattered storms today. The high temperature will be cooler but remains well above the norm. Rain ends later in the afternoon to the north. If we're lucky we may see a glimpse of the sun before the afternoon is done. However, showers and storms into Sunday evening in areas South and South East of Chicago. There's a small chance (SLIGHT) for severe storms in that area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vZSUH_0fIez2m200
CBS 2

The Storm Prediction Center moved the severe storm threats slightly to the east and lowered the tornado threat to its lowest (2%) level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wmmrF_0fIez2m200
CBS 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vcZh1_0fIez2m200
CBS 2

Mostly cloudy and cooler on Monday. In fact, the entire week ahead will feature temperatures below the norm. We'll see dry conditions, for the most part, with a chance of frost Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kf3r2_0fIez2m200
CBS 2

STATS

Normal High: 62

Saturday's High: 84

Today: 72

Sunrise: 5:57 a.m.

FORECAST

Today: Showers and some storms into the midday hours to the north. Severe storms are possible SE of Chicago this afternoon. Breezy with a high of 72.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 65.

Monday: A stray shower. Mostly cloudy but much cooler, 56.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHzOw_0fIez2m200

Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
