Connections of exciting prospect Nashwa are targeting the Listed Haras De Bouquetot Fillies' Trial Stakes at Newbury next month ahead of a possible Cazoo Oaks tilt. John and Thady Gosden appear to be blessed with at least two big guns to aim at the Epsom Classic in the shape of Emily Upjohn, who scorched to victory at Sandown on Friday, and last season's Group One Fillies' Mile winner Inspiral, who will miss this weekend's Qipco 1000 Guineas after failing to sparkle in her work.

ANIMALS ・ 14 HOURS AGO