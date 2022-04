WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Eric Comrie made 35 saves for his first NHL shutout in the Winnipeg Jets 4-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night. It feels really good. Its a happy moment for myself, Comrie said. A lot of hard work went into that. But a lot of hard work from the guys tonight. They played a fantastic game and made it real easy for myself to see the puck and make a lot of easy saves because they were playing as good as they could.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO