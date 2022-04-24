2 Suffer Serious Injuries in Delaware After Train Hits Car

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A man died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Abingdon after the driver of a tractor-trailer ran a red light and turned into an intersection, Maryland State Police said.
Troopers responded around 2:45 p.m. to MD 24 Southbound at MD 7 for a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles. A man driving a Chrysler struck was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The man was identified as Raul Alejandro Smith, 36, of Edgewood.
Investigators believe the 66-year-old Pennsylvania man driving the tractor-trailer was traveling north on Emmorton Road and failed to stop at a steady red turn signal to turn west onto Philadelphia Road. The driver then struck two vehicles that were traveling south on Emmorton road, police said.
A Jeep was struck on the right fender after it swerved, but the Chrysler driven by Smith was struck on the left side and traveled off the road.
No charges have been filed at this time. Once the Maryland State Police Crash Team completes its investigation into the crash, they will submit their findings to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will decide on any potential charges.
(Photo via Joppa-Magnolia VFC)
A driver was killed after his car caught fire on Interstate 295 in Salem County, authorities said. The crash occurred at 10:29 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 southbound near milepost 5.6 in Carneys Point Township, according to State Police. A black Honda left the roadway and struck a tree, police...
A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
A body found floating in the Susquehanna River has been identified by his wife as the man shot by police during a domestic incident last January, CBS 21 reports.The body found between Middletown and Three Mile Island is Miguel Maldonado Jr., 36, his wife, Andrea Maldonado told the outlet, identifyi…
A previously convicted felony who killed a 25-year-old outside a central Pennsylvania nightclub has been arrested, according to an updated release by police. Tyler Jamel Wilson, 28, of Columbia, was wanted for the shooting death of Jatavis D. Scott at Club23 in Manheim Saturday, Mar. 19 around 1:23 a.m., area police say.
A driver in a North Jersey shopping mall parking garage gets out of her car after she’s blocked from pulling out of a space. Before long, all hell breaks loose.“You entitled, right? You entitled, right?” the woman, who’s white, shouts at the black driver whose Jeep is blocking her car in the Garden…
Bodycam footage released by the Newark Police Department shows the takedown of a shooting suspect Monday, April 18 (scroll for video). Jose Soto Vargas, 39, was arrested inside of a shop, where officers had him on the ground as they put him in handcuffs, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.
A woman from Annapolis has died in an Anne Arundel car crash last week, authorities said. Elizabeth Payne, 42, was killed in a head-on collision that occurred at the intersection of College Parkway and Bellerive Drive in Arnold on Friday, April 22, Anne Arundel County Police said. Initial investigation found...
A 28-year-old central Pennsylvania woman—who is accused of trying to hit police officers with a car, has been arrested, according to a release by US Marshals. York City police originally tried to pull over Kimberly Ann Edwards, who has previously lived in York and Hanover, at about 3 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to the release.
A 13-year-old girl died in an ATV crash in Berks County over the weekend, authorities said. The Hamburg girl was heading west on Virginville Road when she lost control of the Polaris Trailboss 325 while riding in the shoulder, went off the road, hit a fence and overturned around 5:50 p.m Friday, April 22. in Perry Township, according to State Police.
A former boyfriend has been arrested in Texas for killing a 28-year-old woman at a self-service car wash in Burlington County, authorities said.Alicia Stilley of Cinnaminson was found fatally shot last week in the parking lot of the car wash in the first block of Filmore Street in Palmyra, accordin…
A 45-year-old man died after being shot in the head in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities said. The unidentified man was found by Southern District officers laying on a bed in a home with gunshot wounds on the1300 block of Pontiac Street around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, city police said.
A 30-year-old man has died in an overnight southeast Baltimore shooting, authorities said. Marco Nunez was shot and killed in the 1700 block of Thames Street just before 1 a.m. on Monday, April 25, Baltimore Police said. Nunez was a bouncer at Rodos Bar and was identified by his employer, Fox Baltimore reports.
A 42-year-old man has died after a struggle in Swatara Creek, Pennsylvania state police say. Emergency crews were called to the water rescue at the creek just north of Jonestown Road shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Apr. 24, according to a release by the police. Upon arrival, four people...
A Middlesex County man who drives bodies to the morgue stole credit cards that he found on them, authorities said. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 43, of Sayreville, who works as a driver at an unidentified company, used the stolen credit cards to buy plane tickets, groceries, movie tickets and other items from businesses throughout Middlesex County, the said.
An 18-year-old man is facing murder charges in the "cold-blooded execution" of a 15-year-old Delaware County boy, authorities announced. Mark Laird, of Boothwyn, is accused of killing Reuben Rosado, whose body was found in Henry Johnson Park on Township Line Road and Veterans Drive in Trainer, on Tuesday, March 15, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — Two adults and a child were found dead in an East Marlborough Township home in what authorities believe is an apparent double murder-suicide. Police found the bodies after 8 a.m. Monday during a well-being check at the home on Federal Walk, in Kennett Square.
Investigators said a 55-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, and their 12-year-old child were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
“The loss of three lives, I mean it’s a tragedy that there are really no words to describe,” Dr. Dolly Wideman-Scott said.
Police said a semi-automatic handgun was found near the man’s body. Multiple shell...
A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who shot another man dead in a Pennsylvania street, police say. The Reading police department’s Criminal Investigations Division is offering the reward in connection with the shooting death of Jackson Reyes-Negrón in the 1000 block of Green Street around 1:30 p.m., on Feb. 26.
