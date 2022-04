WAYNESBORO, Ga. — A kidnapping charge placed on a Waynesboro father after he was said to have abducted his child has been dropped, according to police. Investigators say they were alerted to an alleged kidnapping of a three-and-a-half-month-old child last week. They say the child’s mother, Tamia Cooper, and...

WAYNESBORO, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO