Unless you never watch the news, you may be familiar with the story involving Disney, and the state of Florida, and its Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. But to bring you up to speed, Disney came out against the "Don't Say Gay" bill that the Governor has signed, and in retaliation, Disney's tax status was removed after 55 years. That status essentially allowed Disney to self-govern its 25,000 acre complex. Since the status has now been removed, all of the residents of Florida will have to pick up that tab.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO