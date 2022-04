KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A facility with a permanent ban on acquiring a license to breed animals has tried once again to breed dogs. The Humane Society of Missouri rescued 19 dogs and puppies from a kennel in Hickory County, Missouri. Currently the subject of a case by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, the breeder had been the focus of the humane society’s animal cruelty task force before.

HICKORY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO