ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Clearwater police charge former teacher with DUI after finding 6 vodka bottles in car, affidavit says

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zjlqr_0fIekB6B00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former Pinellas County teacher was arrested by Clearwater police Friday afternoon after they said she was driving under the influence.

An affidavit said Lauren Rose Brunetto, 32, was stopped at around 1:57 p.m. Friday after she was seen following a stopped lawn maintenance trailer too closely instead of going around it.

Parents worry after nanny profile matches suspect in AMBER Alert kidnapping

Police said after she was stopped, the responding officer noticed that her breath smelled like alcohol and that she had the “odor of feces on her person.”

The affidavit said Brunetto had trouble standing while outside her vehicle, along with other signs of impairment.

Brunetto initially denied having any alcohol, but she later admitted to drinking vodka out of a cup while in her school’s parking lot after police found six bottles of vodka in her car, according to police.

She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a charge of driving under the influence.

Note: The affidavit said Brunetto was employed as a teacher, but a spokesperson for Pinellas County Schools said she resigned from her job in May 2021. This story has been updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 53

Georgia on my mind
3d ago

well she just ruined her life! to bad they mentioned she's a teacher, when people get pulled over for DUI do they always post what job they have?

Reply(2)
3
oneanddone
3d ago

At least she wasn't in school when they caught her. Can you imagine how many teachers have 6 bottles of vodka in their desks?

Reply(1)
3
Lee G
3d ago

umm... following a STOPPED lawn maintenance trailer.....

Reply(1)
14
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
WFLA

Florida woman burned children with lighter, beat them, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vodka#Police#Alcohol#Pinellas County Schools
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

WFLA

59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy