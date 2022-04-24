Will Smith Spotted For The First Time Since That Oscar's Slap

It’s been almost a month since the Academy Awards in which Will Smith stood up and slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife’s hair loss. Since then a whole cascade of things have happened, none of which looked good for Will Smith. Smith released a public apology to Rock the day after the event with the Academy issuing its own apology a few days later, but it seems it was too little too late. The recording of the slap quickly became one of the most viewed videos on YouTube, meaning that seemingly everyone had seen the clip. At the start of this month Smith resigned from the Academy over the incident, and more recently Netflix has put on hold Bright 2, Fast And Loose, and Bad Boys 4, all starring Smith following the incident.

