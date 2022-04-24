ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Smith Spotted For The First Time Since That Oscar's Slap

By Kate Harrold
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Did you think we’d heard the last of the Will Smith Oscar’s slap drama? Hahaha. Think again. Weeks after the infamous slap took place, the eyes of the world are still on Will Smith. In case you’ve been hidden away on a deserted island retreat (lucky you), Will Smith walked up...

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
GAMINGbible

Chris Rock Finally Speaks Out About The Will Smith Oscars Slap

It’s been almost a month since the Academy Awards in which Will Smith stood up and slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife’s hair loss. Since then a whole cascade of things have happened, none of which looked good for Will Smith. Smith released a public apology to Rock the day after the event with the Academy issuing its own apology a few days later, but it seems it was too little too late. The recording of the slap quickly became one of the most viewed videos on YouTube, meaning that seemingly everyone had seen the clip. At the start of this month Smith resigned from the Academy over the incident, and more recently Netflix has put on hold Bright 2, Fast And Loose, and Bad Boys 4, all starring Smith following the incident.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Testimony Day 4: Actor Claims Amber Heard Made Paul Bettany's Son Burst Into Tears — Live Updates

Johnny Depp took the stand on Monday, April 25, where he revealed what Amber Heard's relationship was like with his pal Paul Bettany, who is also an actor in Hollywood. "Ms. Heard despised Mr. Bettany mainly because we had become close friends, and he was a threat and would take me away from her with regard to if Paul Bettany was getting the attention from me, that was a showstopper, it would cause all kinds of unpleasantries to the point of when we were on the island with Mr. Bettany, his wife, and his four children, Ms. Heard and Mr....
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
GAMINGbible

'Call Of Duty: Warzone' Godzilla Vs King Kong Event Divides Fans

Call of Duty: Warzone has redefined what it means to be a Call of Duty game, and that’s not necessarily a good thing. Embracing the crossover, Warzone has recently played host to 80s cinematic icons like John Rambo and John McClane and horror villains like Leatherface and Billy The Puppet. It’s certainly distanced itself from the serious Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Charles Spencer leaves fans divided with unexpected photo

Amongst his other talents, Earl Spencer is a bestselling author and on Friday, he gave fans an exciting update on his latest novel and showed a sneak peek into his writing process - but fans were left divided. Taking to his Twitter feed, Charles shared a photo of a very...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick Bond With Daughter Sosie, 30, On LA Outing: Photo

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick enjoyed a rare public outing with their daughter Sosie, 30, on Monday, April 25. The famous family of three grabbed lunch in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. Sosie, who has starred in shows like 13 Reasons Why, Mare of Easttown, and As We See It, wore a grey Fleetwood Mac T-shirt and blue shorts for the afternoon outing. She also had a green fanny pack wrapped around her waist.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

aespa debut new song ‘Life’s Too Short’ at Coachella 2022

Aespa made their debut appearance at Coachella last night (April 23) and debuted a brand new song called ‘Life’s Too Short’ during their set. The SM Entertainment girl group are now the third K-pop girl group to perform at the festival, following BLACKPINK in 2019 and 2NE1 at last weekend’s edition of the event.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Sucks On A Green Lollipop As She Shows Off Her Massive $5M Engagement Ring: Watch

Jennifer Lopez can’t get enough green — especially lately. The 52-year-old filmed herself sucking on a jade colored lollipop while going for a car ride in an Instagram post shared on Saturday, April 23. Her rare green diamond engagement ring from Ben Affleck, 49, was on full display as she smiled and laughed, clearly intending to show off the sparkler, worth over $5 million. “Green lollipop kisses,” the Bronx native wrote in her caption along with a green heart.
CELEBRITIES
Grand Tour Nation

Amber Heard Came On Top Gear For More Fame: Jeremy Clarkson

Actress Amber Heard appeared in Top Gear‘s ‘Star in a Reasonably Priced Car’ in series 16, episode 5 in 2011. Jeremy Clarkson mentions in his latest column how her team approached the producers to appear on the show so that ‘she could be seen.’ Heard has been in the news lately for her defamation trial […] The post Amber Heard Came On Top Gear For More Fame: Jeremy Clarkson appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp & Vanessa Paradis’ Relationship Timeline: From 1st Meeting To Kids & More

Johnny Depp took the stand in April 2022 in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, and the legal fracas is raising questions about Johnny’s previous relationships. The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star dated a slew of famous women, including Dirty Dancing diva Jennifer Grey, his Edward Scissorhands co-star Winona Ryder, and supermodel Kate Moss, among others. But it was Johnny’s relationship with French actress, singer, and model Vanessa Paradis that ultimately captured his long-term attention and resulted in the births of his two children.
RELATIONSHIPS
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy