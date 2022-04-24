ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBEN 930AM

Buffalo Police recover loaded illegal weapons from convicted felon

WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8aLh_0fIejSp500

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo Police recovered five leaded illegal weapons from a convicted felon Friday.

Buffalo Police Intelligence and SWAT units, with assistance from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Erie County Sheriff's Office and the ATF conducted a search warrant at an address in the 1400 block of East Delavan on Friday morning.

Authorities say they recovered five loaded weapons that were illegally possessed, including three handguns, an AR15 rifle and one shotgun.

Buffalo Police arrested 45 year old Michael Thomas of Buffalo and charged him with five counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Thomas is a convicted felon and currently on probation

Comments / 1

J.S.T
3d ago

Way to go Police!! Now we just need to get the Justice system back in line to reverse all the absurdity that has caused recidivism.

Reply
4
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Investigation finds “significant drug traffic” at Minnesota Ave. residence, man arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was arrested Thursday, after a brief investigation of a Minnesota Avenue residence by the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department’s Intelligence Unit. According to the Sheriff’s office, the units obtained a search warrant for the residence, but before execution of the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Fbi#Law Enforcement#Wben#Swat#Atf
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police looking for info on fatal shooting Monday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night in the 3200 block of Baily Avenue. Officers responded to a call around 10:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Bailey and Stockbridge avenues, just north of Amherst Street. Detectives said a man was hit by gunfire and his injuries appeared “serious […]
BUFFALO, NY
WBRE

Scranton police seize over $17,000 worth of drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced over $17,000 worth of narcotics were confiscated from a Scranton apartment. According to the Scranton Police Department, investigators executed a search warrant at apartment 607 in the Jermyn Hotel in the 300 block of Biden Street. Officials say a tip was received stating drugs were being sold from the […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy