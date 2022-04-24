Buffalo Police recover loaded illegal weapons from convicted felon

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo Police recovered five leaded illegal weapons from a convicted felon Friday.

Buffalo Police Intelligence and SWAT units, with assistance from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Erie County Sheriff's Office and the ATF conducted a search warrant at an address in the 1400 block of East Delavan on Friday morning.

Authorities say they recovered five loaded weapons that were illegally possessed, including three handguns, an AR15 rifle and one shotgun.

Buffalo Police arrested 45 year old Michael Thomas of Buffalo and charged him with five counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Thomas is a convicted felon and currently on probation