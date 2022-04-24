Harrisburg man dies in Dauphin County crash

Investigators on Tuesday confirmed the body pulled from the Susquehanna River a day earlier was Miguel Maldonado, who was shot by Harrisburg police in January. Maldonado had a knife and was on top of his car with his wife and daughter while the vehicle was partially submerged in the water near the Dock Street Dam. The family had been in that position for at least 90 minutes before police were called at 3:28 a.m. on Jan. 16.
HANOVER TWP. Pa. - A section of Route 22 East was shut down Sunday afternoon due to a crash involving about a dozen motorcycles, officials said. The crash occurred on Route 22 East in Northampton County near Route 378. Traffic was rerouted to 378 South. Route 22 East was fully...
A 21-year-old man has died following a crash along Route 283 on Saturday, Apr. 23, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. The crash happened when a 2020 Toyota Camry left the roadway, crossed a grassy median, and struck a pole along RT 283 eastbound near mile marker 4.2 in Londonderry Township just after 6 a.m., police detailed in the release.
UPPER BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County Friday. The call for the crash at the intersection of Seventh Street and Upper Drennen roads in Upper Burrell Township came in around 4 p.m., dispatchers said. One man was killed. It's unclear if anyone else was involved or injured. The victim hasn't been identified.
DUQUESNE, Pa. (WJW) — A car rested at what looks like a perfect 45-degree angle after a crash in Pennsylvania late Sunday morning. Crews arrived at the scene at around 10 a.m. on Miller Avenue in the city of Duquesne to find the driver unharmed, according to a Facebook post from the West Mifflin #2 […]
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State troopers are searching for answers after someone called about an abandoned ATV they found on state game lands in Bedford. State police were called on March 19 for the ATV being found along Reservoir Road in Bedford Township, Bedford County. It’s unknown at this time if the Suzuki ATV […]
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte woman was pronounced dead Friday afternoon after being flown from a crash scene for her injuries. Sherry Thompson, 47, was reportedly driving in her Dodge Dakota on Nittany Valley Drive (Route 64) when the car in front of her began to slow down to make a left turn […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Heights Police Department has confirmed that a woman from the Village was killed after being hit by a train in the Heights late Monday night. The EHPD said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a train near West 14th Street and College […]
EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A man died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Abingdon after the driver of a tractor-trailer ran a red light and turned into an intersection, Maryland State Police said.
Troopers responded around 2:45 p.m. to MD 24 Southbound at MD 7 for a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles. A man driving a Chrysler struck was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The man was identified as Raul Alejandro Smith, 36, of Edgewood.
Investigators believe the 66-year-old Pennsylvania man driving the tractor-trailer was traveling north on Emmorton Road and failed to stop at a steady red turn signal to turn west onto Philadelphia Road. The driver then struck two vehicles that were traveling south on Emmorton road, police said.
A Jeep was struck on the right fender after it swerved, but the Chrysler driven by Smith was struck on the left side and traveled off the road.
No charges have been filed at this time. Once the Maryland State Police Crash Team completes its investigation into the crash, they will submit their findings to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will decide on any potential charges.
A Pennsylvania dad assaulted his infant son causing facial bruises and brain swelling, then lied about how the injuries were suffered, Lancaster Online reports citing police and related paperwork.Raydel Montero-Rico, 22, of Lancaster, only took the infant to a hospital in Hershey after the child’s …
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A person is dead after multi-vehicle crash in Clearfield County happened on Monday, state police said. At about 2:10 p.m. state police said that a crash had traffic stalled on SR 153 south of Os Long Road in Pine Township. A driver couldn’t stop their vehicle in time and ended up […]
MARLBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two adults and a child were found dead Monday in an apparent double murder-suicide at a home in Chester County, Pennsylvania, police confirmed. According to KYW-TV, officers with the East Marlborough Township Police Department conducted a welfare check on a Kennett Square residence just after 8 a.m. and made the grisly discovery.
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Route 30 has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash happened late Tuesday night in Lancaster County. The crash happened in Paradise Township at the intersection of Lincoln Highway East and Pequea Drive, shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The crash involved three vehicles and a tractor-trailer. One...
A fatal crash on Route 283 in Londonderry Township delayed traffic for several hours Saturday morning. The crash occurred near the Vine Street/Middletown Road exits in the eastbound lane, according to 511PA. Traffic restrictions constricted travel while crews cleaned up the wreck. 511PA records the crash as having occurred at...
