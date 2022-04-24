ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg man dies in Dauphin County crash

WGAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState police say 21-year-old Arjun Subba-Gurangai of Harrisburg died in an...

www.wgal.com

PennLive.com

Fingerprints confirm body pulled from Susquehanna River was man shot by Harrisburg police

Investigators on Tuesday confirmed the body pulled from the Susquehanna River a day earlier was Miguel Maldonado, who was shot by Harrisburg police in January. Maldonado had a knife and was on top of his car with his wife and daughter while the vehicle was partially submerged in the water near the Dock Street Dam. The family had been in that position for at least 90 minutes before police were called at 3:28 a.m. on Jan. 16.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Dies In Central PA Crash: State Police

A 21-year-old man has died following a crash along Route 283 on Saturday, Apr. 23, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. The crash happened when a 2020 Toyota Camry left the roadway, crossed a grassy median, and struck a pole along RT 283 eastbound near mile marker 4.2 in Londonderry Township just after 6 a.m., police detailed in the release.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Westmoreland County

UPPER BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County Friday. The call for the crash at the intersection of Seventh Street and Upper Drennen roads in Upper Burrell Township came in around 4 p.m., dispatchers said. One man was killed. It's unclear if anyone else was involved or injured. The victim hasn't been identified. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Car rests at 45-degree angle after PA crash

DUQUESNE, Pa. (WJW) — A car rested at what looks like a perfect 45-degree angle after a crash in Pennsylvania late Sunday morning. Crews arrived at the scene at around 10 a.m. on Miller Avenue in the city of Duquesne to find the driver unharmed, according to a Facebook post from the West Mifflin #2 […]
DUQUESNE, PA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WTAJ

Troopers search for answers after ATV found in the woods

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State troopers are searching for answers after someone called about an abandoned ATV they found on state game lands in Bedford. State police were called on March 19 for the ATV being found along Reservoir Road in Bedford Township, Bedford County. It’s unknown at this time if the Suzuki ATV […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

1 flown to hospital, pronounced dead after Centre County crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte woman was pronounced dead Friday afternoon after being flown from a crash scene for her injuries. Sherry Thompson, 47, was reportedly driving in her Dodge Dakota on Nittany Valley Drive (Route 64) when the car in front of her began to slow down to make a left turn […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Woman killed after hit by train in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Heights Police Department has confirmed that a woman from the Village was killed after being hit by a train in the Heights late Monday night. The EHPD said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a train near West 14th Street and College […]
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In Crash After Tractor-Trailer Runs Red Light In Abingdon

EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A man died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Abingdon after the driver of a tractor-trailer ran a red light and turned into an intersection, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded around 2:45 p.m. to MD 24 Southbound at MD 7 for a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles. A man driving a Chrysler struck was taken to a hospital, where he died. The man was identified as Raul Alejandro Smith, 36, of Edgewood. Investigators believe the 66-year-old Pennsylvania man driving the tractor-trailer was traveling north on Emmorton Road and failed to stop at a steady red turn signal to turn west onto Philadelphia Road. The driver then struck two vehicles that were traveling south on Emmorton road, police said. A Jeep was struck on the right fender after it swerved, but the Chrysler driven by Smith was struck on the left side and traveled off the road. No charges have been filed at this time.  Once the Maryland State Police Crash Team completes its investigation into the crash, they will submit their findings to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will decide on any potential charges. (Photo via Joppa-Magnolia VFC)  
WTAJ

One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A person is dead after multi-vehicle crash in Clearfield County happened on Monday, state police said. At about 2:10 p.m. state police said that a crash had traffic stalled on SR 153 south of Os Long Road in Pine Township. A driver couldn’t stop their vehicle in time and ended up […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Parents, child found dead in suspected Pennsylvania double murder-suicide, police say

MARLBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two adults and a child were found dead Monday in an apparent double murder-suicide at a home in Chester County, Pennsylvania, police confirmed. According to KYW-TV, officers with the East Marlborough Township Police Department conducted a welfare check on a Kennett Square residence just after 8 a.m. and made the grisly discovery.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Route 30

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Route 30 has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash happened late Tuesday night in Lancaster County. The crash happened in Paradise Township at the intersection of Lincoln Highway East and Pequea Drive, shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The crash involved three vehicles and a tractor-trailer. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

