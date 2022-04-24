ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the Hill District late Saturday night.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to the 2100 block of Wylie Avenue for a ShotSpotter Alert around 10:40 p.m.

Police said when responding officers got to the scene, they found an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds who was conscious and alert.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Fred Derf
3d ago

OMG!? Someone was shot on "The hill?!" Oh no!! Next thing, will be, something bad, happened in Homewood?! Golly!? Maybe Mayor Gainey should hold an interview about it? That' will fix it!!! WTF?!?! To say the least!

Reply(14)
12
