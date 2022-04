Is it better to miss toward the heel or the toe when hitting a driver? – Anna M., Florida. Anna, we probably don’t need to tell you that the best place to make contact is in the center of the face. It’s the spot known as the center of gravity (CG), or sweet spot as most folks call it. Hit the ball here and you’re destined for the highest transfer of energy into the ball and for the most part, the greatest likelihood you’ll hit a further and straighter tee shot.

