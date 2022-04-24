ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Renée Fleming/LPO review – superstar soprano is unforgettable

By Flora Willson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20jGtc_0fIegNGN00

Whatever you make of discussing musicians’ concert dress choices , it takes an unusual level of fame before a singer’s jewellery gets its own credit in the programme book. But few living performers can claim to have sung at the Super Bowl, Buckingham Palace and a Nobel peace prize ceremony as well as the world’s major opera houses – never mind four Grammy wins, an indie-rock album and a Tony award-nominated Broadway appearance. US-born soprano Renée Fleming has done it all and more, becoming that rare phenomenon: the classical superstar.

No wonder her appearance with the London Philharmonic Orchestra was an exercise in delayed gratification. Billed as a “gala evening” with the singer, the programme drip-fed Fleming to the packed auditorium, each half opening with the LPO alone. Various audience members crept into their seats not only partway into the first half but also midway through the second.

It was their loss. Under Enrique Mazzola – neat, efficient and absolutely in control – the LPO sparkled, the ensemble taut and orchestral blend luxurious. Dvořák’s Othello Overture Op 93 doesn’t get out much these days; its appearance was the most obvious symptom of a short, strange programme built backwards around Fleming’s choices. It’s not a subtle piece but Mazzola went for the details – minute pianissimos and acres of space in Dvořák’s endless dotted rhythms and triplets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVO3b_0fIegNGN00
Luxurious … the strings of the London Philharmonic Orchestra at the Royal Festival Hall. Photograph: Mark Allan

The ballet music from Verdi’s Otello was a virtuosic balancing act, Mazzola’s deliberate, delicate poise increasing the pay-off of the sequence’s explosive climaxes. Opening the second half, the string-sextet introduction of Strauss’s Capriccio was exceptionally intimate, its lines dancing in slow motion as the rest of the heavyweight orchestra looked on.

And then there was Fleming, welcomed by ecstatic shouts then a silence so still you could hear the air conditioning. The Willow Song and Ave Maria from Verdi’s Otello poured out with astonishing ease, every “ Salce! ” (“Willow”) of Desdemona’s lament differently coloured and differently painful. In the final scene of Strauss’s Capriccio, Fleming floated on a velvet cushion of orchestral sound, the sheer intimacy of her performance unforgettable even if the top notes were occasionally harsh and her gestures mannered. Her single encore – Strauss’s song Morgen – was gorgeous: intensely, quietly peaceful.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Spiritualized: Everything Was Beautiful review – a sweet din of magnificent melodies

You get the sense that Spiritualized’s Jason Pierce is actively signposting his latest album’s charms. Everything Was Beautiful’s medication-style packaging echoes that of the band’s 1997 classic, Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space, as does the female voice that announces the record (then: former band member Kate Radley, now: Pierce’s daughter Poppy); the astronaut’s eye-view of human fallibility is here too.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renée Fleming
operawire.com

Ten Singers Headed to Final Round of the 2022 Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition

The Metropolitan Opera has announced the 10 finalists selected from the April 24, 2022, semi-final round of the Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition. The finalists will compete on the Met stage in the Grand Finals Concert hosted by Nadine Sierra and accompanied by the Met Orchestra under the baton of maestro Marco Armiliato. The concert is scheduled for Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET.
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpo#Othello Overture Op
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
Ultimate Unexplained

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Saint-Narcisse review – witches, incest and self-pleasure

The latest film from Canadian queer-punk pioneer Bruce LaBruce is a sluttily sacrilegious story of incest, witches and wayward monks. It’s 1972 in Quebec, and motorbike-straddling stud Dominic (Félix-Antoine Duval) discovers that the mother he thought was dead is in fact alive and living in isolation with her mysteriously ageless lesbian lover. Elsewhere, there’s a monk who seems to be Dominic’s exact double – a source of great interest for a young man who is so infatuated by his own reflection that he spends most of his me-time snapping Polaroid selfies for the purposes of self-pleasure. Unfortunately, like Dominic’s hobby, the film is a bit too self-involved to be much fun for anyone else.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

251K+
Followers
66K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy