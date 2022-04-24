ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora County, SD

Wind Advisory issued for Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Davison, Douglas by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 05:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 20:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wind River Basin Scattered Showers With Gusty Winds This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Scattered rain showers producing wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph. * WHERE...The Wind River Basin. * WHEN...From 8 PM MDT through 930 PM MDT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in the region may want to secure loose objects, and motorists should be prepared for sudden crosswinds if traveling near showers.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Southeast Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph producing patchy blowing snow Thursday into Thursday night. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot and Southeast Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 6 AM EDT Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause localized hazardous travel. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. Power outages are possible.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations, Northeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 20:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations; Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County Scattered Showers With Gusty Winds This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms producing wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph. * WHERE...Johnson and Natrona Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM MDT through 11 PM MDT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in the region may want to secure loose objects, and motorists should be prepared for sudden cross winds if traveling near showers.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hartley, Oldham by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hartley; Oldham THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN OLDHAM NORTHWESTERN POTTER...SOUTHWESTERN MOORE AND SOUTHEASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southern Moore and northern Potter counties until 9:45 PM CDT.
HARTLEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Water levels will continue to slowly diminish, but remain in Moderate Flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at East Grand Forks. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 45.0 feet, Top of the elevation of the low level levee protecting Riverside Park. (Grand Forks) * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 45.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 45.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 40.9 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .Levels continue to rise in Moderate through the weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 39.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.0 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Branch, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Branch; Hillsdale; St. Joseph FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Ohio, Williams, Fulton OH, Henry, Defiance, Allen OH and Putnam Counties. In Michigan, St. Joseph MI, Branch and Hillsdale Counties. In Indiana, Steuben County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by noon Thursday. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Edwardsport. .Minor flooding due to recent rainfall on the lower White River at Edwardsport...is continuing...and is expected to end late Thursday evening as water recedes. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Edwardsport. * WHEN...Until late Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Old Vincennes Road and residential property in this area begin to flood. Flooding of low agricultural fields occurs along portions of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday /6:00 PM CDT Wednesday/ the stage was 16.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday /6:00 PM CDT Wednesday/ was 16.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Steuben FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Ohio, Williams, Fulton OH, Henry, Defiance, Allen OH and Putnam Counties. In Michigan, St. Joseph MI, Branch and Hillsdale Counties. In Indiana, Steuben County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .Levels continue to rise in Moderate through the weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 39.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.0 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Putnam, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Putnam; Williams FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Ohio, Williams, Fulton OH, Henry, Defiance, Allen OH and Putnam Counties. In Michigan, St. Joseph MI, Branch and Hillsdale Counties. In Indiana, Steuben County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: El Paso CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Very dry air and breezy west winds will develop on Thursday and continue through the evening hours. Very dry air remains, and thus critical fire weather is expected across much of southwestern and south-central New Mexico in addition to far west Texas. The strongest winds will be west of the Rio Grande Valley. Breezy winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 110, AND 111 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110 and 111 in south-central and southwest New Mexico. Fire weather zone 055 in Far West Texas. * WIND...Southwest winds between 20 and 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Hutchinson, Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallam; Hansford; Hartley; Hutchinson; Moore; Sherman The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hansford County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas Northeastern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1004 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Cactus to 4 miles west of Hartley, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. * Locations impacted include Dumas, Hartley, Cactus, Fritch, Sunray, Stinnett, Gruver, Sanford, Morse, Four Way and Pringle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Deserts and Lowlands, Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Very dry air and breezy west winds will develop on Thursday and continue through the evening hours. Very dry air remains, and thus critical fire weather is expected across much of southwestern and south-central New Mexico in addition to far west Texas. The strongest winds will be west of the Rio Grande Valley. Breezy winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 110, AND 111 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110 and 111 in south-central and southwest New Mexico. Fire weather zone 055 in Far West Texas. * WIND...Southwest winds between 20 and 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, Quay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 19:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding; Quay The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico Northeastern Quay County in east central New Mexico * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 758 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles north of Ute Lake State Park, or 22 miles east of Mosquero, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nara Visa. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Very dry air and breezy west winds will develop on Thursday and continue through the evening hours. Very dry air remains, and thus critical fire weather is expected across much of southwestern and south-central New Mexico in addition to far west Texas. The strongest winds will be west of the Rio Grande Valley. Breezy winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 056, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 112 and 113 in south-central and southwest New Mexico. Fire weather zone 056 in far west Texas. * WIND...Southwest winds between 20 and 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM

