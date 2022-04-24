Wind Advisory issued for Lyon, Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Marshall; Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Water levels continue to run high in Oslo, but have plateaued in Major stage. Slow diminish into Moderate by mid next week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 37.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 37.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.6 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.

MARSHALL COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO