Wind Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Koochiching FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...A portion of north central Minnesota, including the following county, Koochiching. * WHEN...Until 100 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 814 PM CDT, A National Weather Service employee reported flooding is occurring near the mouths of the Littlefork and Black Rivers. - River gauges along the Big Fork, Little Fork, and Rainy Rivers suggest that most of the rivers are cresting or gradually receding and will continue to gradually recede through Thursday. Flooding is expected to continue through around mid-day Thursday. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Birchdale, Littlefork, Manitou, Loman, Pelland, Franz Jevne State Park and Indus. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
