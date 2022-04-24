ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psych at Waukesha Civic Theatre

Cover picture for the articleEdward Baxter was a successful psychiatrist, beloved by his many patients. Until he was framed...

Deadline

Hollis Resnik Dies: Legend Of Chicago Theater Scene, Film & TV Actress, Was 66

Click here to read the full article. Hollis Resnik, a Chicago theater legend who made her mark in productions of Follies, Les Miserables, Cabaret and Sunset Boulevard, died Sunday night from heart failure. She was 66. Her death was announced by Rev. Jim Heneghan, a family friend and spokesperson. “She was, for decades, a reigning diva of the Chicago theater,” wrote Tribune critic Chris Jones, “a rich-voiced star of musicals with a singular presence, a crackling sense of humor, and a larger-than-life persona, on and off the stage.” Resnik was in the movie Backdraft and appeared on TV shows such as Crime Story,...
CHICAGO, IL
106.9 KROC

Stunning Wisconsin Home Comes with Strange Guest House

This West Bent, Wisconsin home is seriously beautiful. I mean, it should be, it's being sold for $4.7 million! It's on a working farm so if you've dreamed of running a farm or owning farm animals for fun this is a great opportunity. If you also want to keep your guests very far away when they come over, this is also the perfect home for you.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Sally Severson promotes PanCan PurpleStride walk

MILWAUKEE — The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network is holding its annual PurpleStride walk to raise money and awareness to pancreatic cancer. Sally Severson spoke with WISN 12's Diana Gutierrez about the importance of fundraising and researching pancreatic cancer and how you can join in the fight. The event is...
FRANKLIN, WI
Robert Smith
Greater Milwaukee Today

Warren Barnett Interior Design relocated to Elm Grove

ELM GROVE — Warren Barnett Interior Design has opened a new Showroom and Design Center in the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church building in Elm Grove on Watertown Plank Road. As a result of the reconstruction of parts of the former church building, stained-glass windows have been removed...
ELM GROVE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mutts Gone Nuts in Canine Cabaret

From shelters to showbiz, the Mutts Gone Nuts canines unleash havoc and hilarity in an action-packed spectacular featuring talented 4 legged performers. The dogs are sure to steal your heart. . . and then your socks!. Long-time comedy duo Scott and Joan Houghton introduced dogs into their act in 2005....
ANIMALS
Greater Milwaukee Today

Knapp Chiropractic moves to larger office in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — After 10 years in business in Brookfield, Knapp Chiropractic & Wellness Center has grown so much that it needed to move to a larger space, which it did recently when it relocated to 17035 W. Wisconsin Ave., Suite 140. “It’s rewarding to see the impact I’ve made...
BROOKFIELD, WI
#Psych
Greater Milwaukee Today

First Stage’s latest production features Grafton, Mequon girls

MILWAUKEE — Two Ozaukee County girls are part of the cast of First Stage theater’s production of “The Amazing Lemonade Girl.”. It will be the inaugural First Stage appearance for Maia Scherman of Grafton, who will play the lead role of Alex Scott, a young girl fiercely determined to make a difference despite the challenges she faces.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

LeRoy Arthur Reed

May 2, 1967 - April 21, 2022. LeRoy Arthur Reed, age 54, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, April 21, 2022. He was born on May 2, 1967, to LeRoy A. and Diana (nee Kopp) Reed. He attended Slinger schools and graduated in 1985. He married Jean Reed (nee Schmidt) on September 12, 1998.
SLINGER, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Micholina Ann Sasso

Dec. 19, 1961 - March 19, 2022. Mickie passed away peacefully at her home in Neenah, WI on March 19, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph I. Sasso, and was the loving daughter of her cherished mom, Carol Goeman, of Oconomowoc, WI. In addition Mickie left behind many family members and friends.
NEENAH, WI

