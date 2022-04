HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutch Salthawks can't seem to catch a break. They led in both games of the double-header at Hobart-Detter vs Ark City, but then they couldn't find the strike zone Tuesday night losing to Ark City 16-3 in 7 innings in game 1 then dropping the late night game 8-4. Big innings cost the Salthawks in both games. In game 1, Ark City scored 7 runs after an error on a routine play took Hutch out of the game. Arkansas City scored seven runs in the seventh inning. Lucas Barnes, Trevor Pierce, Aiden Whetstone, Cadon Clark, and Seth Zimmerman each had RBIs in the frame.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO