Warmer Sunday with slight chance of isolated thunderstorms

By Jacob Matthews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaking up to a mostly cloudy Sunday morning with a few stray showers. Conditions clear out early in the afternoon, bringing plenty of sunshine and warmth. Highs reach near the low 80’s thanks to the sunshine and a lingering warm front. A chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms is possible between...

