High pressure remains our dominant feature, which will keep skies mainly clear for much of the day! This high will shift to the east as we go through the day, though. Just behind this wonderful weather feature are heavy showers and stormy conditions. An area of low pressure will build in from the west and grab warm moist air from the south. This will help KC increase temperatures to the mid-70s today, but will also increase our winds. Expect gusts by late afternoon to reach up to 25 mph.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO