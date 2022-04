National Prime Rib Day is this Wednesday (April 27). According to National Day Calendar, National Prime Rib Day annually recognizes the special favorite on April 27 each year. The Prime Rib is a choice cut from one of the eight prime cuts of beef, and it is sometimes known as the "King of Meats." One may observe National Prime Rib Day Day by visiting your favorite restaurant or making your own at home and using #NationalPrimeRibDay to share your own on social media. I personally love a good prime rib with sauteed mushrooms and onions on top and mashed potatoes on the side. Yum!

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO