Beer Nut: Leadfoot Brewing to hold Summer Setter Ale release party

STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs. Sunday, May 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Roy Boutard Day. This day also marks the start of Berkshire Botanical Garden’s 88th outdoor season. Roy Boutard Day, is a community celebration steeped in history and tradition that honors one of BBG’s most influential past directors. Admission to the Garden is free all day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can stroll the 24-acre grounds, enjoy the spring blooming bulbs and trees, visit the Visitor Center Gift Shop, and attend the Horticulture Certificate Program graduation, followed by a reception hosted by the Herb Associates, a volunteer group that, for 65 years, has created herbal products from the Garden’s 1937 herb garden. Members of the Herb Associates will serve an assortment of herb-infused cookies and Mai Bowle, a May wine punch. The day also includes activities for children; On Monday, May 2, “Botanically Infused Spring Craft Cocktails,” online from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Join BBG and Billy Jack Paul from MoonCloud for a “Leap Into Spring” Cocktail Class and Soiree. Journey into the mind of Mixologist/Bartender Billy Jack Paul and explore some of his concoctions. Swing by MoonCloud to pick up your Cocktail Bar Kit, which will include a series of MoonCloud’s specialty infusions and Macerations. Included in your bar kit ($35), MoonCloud Ginger Cordial, Coffee & Clove infused Rouge Vermouth, Billy jack’s Honey Gentian Liqueur, Chili & Coffee infused Bitters, and other specialty elixirs. Cost for the online class is $15 members, $25 nonmembers; Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7, “45th Annual Plants and Answers Plant Sale,” hours are Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Curated by BBG’s horticulture staff, this year’s Plant Sale features hundreds of perennials, annuals and vegetables with a focus on diversity and nature-based landscaping, a trend toward gardens that are exuberant and alive, out of the uniform and into something comfortable, and welcoming to birds, bees and butterflies; Friday, May 6, “A Beginners’ Guide to Vegetable Gardening,” 6 to 7:30 p.m. For those new to growing their own vegetables. This online course will present the basics of growing a vegetable and herb garden. Soil preparation, transplanting, direct sowing, and harvest will all be all covered. Students will receive resources and knowledge they can use for years to come. Recording available to registered participants. Bridgette Stone is the Director of Education at Berkshire Botanical Garden. She has been a gardener, farmer, and educator for over 12 years and brings a passion for experiential learning, home-scale food production, and sustainable gardening practice to her work with BBG. Cost is $95 members, $110 nonmembers. To register for the programs or for more information, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org. Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.

