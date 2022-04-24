ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beer Nut: Leadfoot Brewing to hold Summer Setter Ale release party

By George Lenker
 3 days ago
As I said last year, when Leadfoot Brewing in Chicopee first made this beer, this column is personal to me. Once again, Leadfoot will brew Summer Setter Ale, a summer wheat beer, in honor of my great-nephew Justin Lingenberg, who died of brain cancer in 2019. Justin was a great volleyball...

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

